“Art From the Eye of India” Hosted by Luxury Interior Designer Nina Magon, Bestselling Poet Rupi Kaur, and Acclaimed Fashion Designer Masaba Gupta Debuts at Miami Art Week With Unprecedented Celebration of Indian Fashion, Poetry, Dance & Design





MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last night, Art From the Eye of India – the first event of its kind ahead of Art Basel celebrating Indian creativity on a global luxury stage – unfolded in spectacular fashion at the reimagined Shelborne by Proper. Curated and co-hosted by internationally acclaimed luxury interior designer Nina Magon, alongside global bestselling poet Rupi Kaur and celebrated fashion designer Masaba Gupta, the evening brought together Indian fashion, poetry, dance, design, and culture with a scale and vision never before seen at Miami Art Week.

Set within a dramatic Mughal-inspired design concept created by Magon with decor provided by Prashe Decor – glowing with hundreds of candles and evoking the ambiance of a contemporary Jaipur palace – the event gathered leading figures across global culture, design, technology, and the arts.

A Night of Breakthrough Performances & World Premieres

House of Masaba Debuts Exclusive 20-Piece Capsule Collection

One of the evening’s standout moments was a high-impact fashion presentation by Masaba Gupta, who unveiled a brand-new 20-piece capsule collection of clothing and jewelry created exclusively to celebrate Miami Art Week and the Indian artists showing at Art Basel. The collection, bold and richly expressive, paid tribute to “the India beyond” – a theme Gupta described as both personal and boundary-breaking.

Live Poetry by Rupi Kaur

Global bestselling poet Rupi Kaur took the stage for an intimate live reading of selected works. Her performance, rooted in the tenderness, resilience, and history of the Indian diaspora, captivated guests and reinforced the event’s mission of honoring the stories that shape Indian identity across continents.

Dance Performance by Payal Kadakia & the Sa Dance Company

Founder of unicorn company ClassPass and groundbreaking choreographer Payal Kadakia delivered a stirring performance with the Sa Dance Company, the dance troupe she founded that first inspired her to create the famous ClassPass app. The choreography fused classical Indian movement with contemporary expression, earning a standing ovation.

Celebrating Voices Across Culture & Innovation

Throughout the evening, distinguished speakers and cultural leaders offered reflections on Indian artistry, diaspora identity, and the significance of a platform like Miami Art Week embracing Indian creativity at scale. Their remarks underscored the importance of elevating Indian voices on global stages and the influence Indian design, art, and culture continue to have on international creative industries. Speakers included:

Jay Sean, Global Music Artist & Music Industry Executive

Rohan Oza, Brand Builder & Investor

Shinjit Ghosh, UBS

Prisca Bae, The Asian American Foundation (TAAF)

Angelle Siyang-Le, Director of Art Basel Hong Kong & official representative of Art Basel

Rajiv Menon, Artist

Archana Jain of Product of Culture

Additional industry leaders, creators, and cultural partners





A Milestone for Indian Creativity at Miami Art Week

Curator and event architect Nina Magon emphasized the significance of the moment: “This is India, reimagined – a modern luxury measured not by what we possess, but by what endures, and what it awakens. Tonight, we reframed India as a dynamic contemporary influence in global art, design, and fashion.”

The evening’s success represents a historic milestone: the first time Indian fashion, poetry, dance, and design have been presented together with such magnitude during Miami Art Week.

Event Partners & Sponsors

Art From the Eye of India was proudly supported by:

UBS

The Asian American Foundation (TAAF)

Forbes

A-Game Public Relations

Product of Culture

Shaneli

The Indo-Latin Council

Donghia

Tony Roma’s





