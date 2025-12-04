Grunt Style Foundation Submits Testimony to Senate Veterans Affairs Committee

Washington D.C., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grunt Style Foundation formally submitted testimony this week to the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee (SVAC) during its hearing on Medication Management and Polypharmacy in the 119th Congress. The testimony, delivered by Derek Blume, Veteran Fellow for Grunt Style Foundation, voiced strong support for the Written Informed Consent Act, introduced by Senator Sheehy and Senator Tuberville.

The legislation seeks to address the longstanding and dangerous pattern of psychotropic medications being prescribed to veterans within the Veterans Health Administration without sufficient explanation of risks, alternatives, or long-term consequences. Grunt Style Foundation’s testimony outlined data and firsthand accounts demonstrating how over-prescribing practices have compounded mental health challenges, impaired recovery, and, in too many cases, contributed to preventable loss of life.

“Our Foundation has spent years listening to veterans and analyzing the real human cost of these prescribing practices,” Blume stated in his testimony. “The data is clear: when medication becomes the first solution instead of the last resort, veterans pay the price.”

The Foundation’s support for the Written Informed Consent Act builds on its wider national effort to bring accountability and transparency to the care veterans receive. Earlier this year, Grunt Style Foundation launched the War Cry for Change campaign, a sweeping initiative calling for reforms in how veterans are diagnosed, treated, and supported across the federal healthcare system.

Tim Jensen, Co-Owner of Grunt Style and Chairman of the Grunt Style Foundation, emphasized the importance of this moment:

“Veterans deserve treatment plans they understand—not a pill bottle they never asked for,” said Jensen. “Our War Cry for Change made one thing painfully clear: the status quo is failing veterans. This legislation is a step toward restoring trust, restoring transparency, and restoring the dignity every veteran has earned. We’re proud to stand behind it, and we’ll continue fighting until informed consent is the rule, not the exception, in the VHA.”

Grunt Style Foundation will continue working with lawmakers, partner organizations, and the veteran community to advance reforms that address over-prescription, remove barriers to alternative therapies, and ensure veterans receive care that honors their service. Highlighting this important work Grunt Style has created the “F*BigPharma” shirt where proceeds of the sale will support Grunt Style Foundations critical work in reducing veteran suicide. You can purchase the shirt here.

