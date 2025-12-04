ROHM Launches SiC MOSFETs in TOLL Package: Achieving Both Miniaturization and High-Power Capability

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced they have begun mass production of the SCT40xxDLL series of SiC MOSFETs in TOLL (TO-Leadless) packages. Compared to conventional packages (TO-263-7L) with equivalent voltage ratings and on-resistance, these new packages offer approximately 39% improved thermal performance. This enables high-power handling despite their compact size and low profile. It is ideal for industrial equipment such as server power supplies and ESS (Energy Storage Systems) where the power density is increasing, and low-profile components are required to enable miniaturized product design.

In applications like AI servers and compact PV inverters, the trend toward higher power ratings is occurring simultaneously with the contradictory demand for miniaturization, requiring power MOSFETs to achieve higher power density. Particularly in totem pole PFC circuits for slim power supplies, often called “the pizza box type,” stringent requirements demand thicknesses of 4mm or less for discrete semiconductors.

ROHM's new product addresses these needs by reducing component footprint by approximately 26% and achieving a low profile of 2.3mm thickness – roughly half that of conventional packaged products. Furthermore, while most standard TOLL package products are limited by a drain-source rated voltage of 650V, ROHM's new products support up to 750V. This allows for lower gate resistance and increased safety margin for surge voltages, contributing to reduced switching losses.

The lineup consists of six models with on-resistance ranging from 13mΩ to 65mΩ, with mass production started in September 2025. These products are available for online purchase from online distributors such as DigiKey, MOUSER and Farnell. Simulation models for all six new products are available on ROHM's official website, supporting rapid circuit design evaluation.

Note: DigiKey™, Mouser™ and Farnell™ are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Application Examples

・Industrial equipment: Power supplies for AI servers and data centers, PV inverters, ESS (energy storage systems)

・Consumer equipment: General power supplies

EcoSiC™ Brand

EcoSiC is a brand of devices that utilize silicon carbide (SiC), which is attracting attention in the power device field for performance that surpasses silicon (Si). ROHM independently develops technologies essential for the evolution of SiC, from wafer fabrication and production processes to packaging, and quality control methods. At the same time, we have established an integrated production system throughout the manufacturing process, solidifying our position as a leading SiC supplier.

• EcoSiC™ is a trademark or registered trademark of ROHM Co., Ltd.

