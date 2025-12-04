Faraday Future Makes a Striking Appearance with Its FX Super One and FF 91 2.0 Across the UAE’s Seven Emirates in Celebration of the Nation’s 54th National Day

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFAI) (“Faraday Future,” “FF,” or “the Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that, in connection with the United Arab Emirates’ 54th National Day, it showcased the FX Super One together with the FF 91 2.0 to landmarks across all seven emirates.





From Abu Dhabi to the northern emirates, each location visited underscored FF’s alignment with the UAE’s continued advancement toward the future of EAI mobility.

The FX Super One and FF 91 2.0 activities across the UAE follow a series of recent milestones for the Company in the region. On October 28, FF held the Middle East final launch event for the FX Super One in Dubai, announcing soccer legend Andrés Iniesta as the model’s first global owner and Developer Co-Creation Officer. On November 27, FF hosted a Co-Creation Delivery Ceremony in Dubai to deliver the first FX Super One to Mr. Iniesta, marking the beginning of the FX Super One’s delivery phase in the Middle East.

In parallel, FF and FX recently participated in the Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit, announcing plans to work with Ras Al Khaimah Innovation City to co-create an EAI intelligent mobility ecosystem in the region.

These developments collectively represent the continued execution of FF and FX’s Global Automotive Bridge Strategy and mark further progress in the Company’s Middle East Three-Pole Strategy.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company. Founded in 2014, the Company’s mission is to disrupt the automotive industry by creating a user-centric, technology-first, and smart driving experience. Faraday Future’s flagship model, the FF 91, exemplifies its vision for luxury, innovation, and performance. The FX strategy aims to introduce mass production models equipped with state-of-the-art luxury technology similar to the FF 91, targeting a broader market with middle-to-low price range offerings. For more information, please visit https://www.ff.com/us/.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6fc42957-6b9a-471e-921a-3c0f9860f521