Klarna Group plc INVESTIGATION: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Into Potential Securities Fraud on behalf of Investors (KLAR)

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Klarna Group plc ("Klarna" or the "Company") (NYSE:KLAR). The investigation concerns whether the Company and/or members of its senior management may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

What Happened?

Klarna launched its IPO in September 2025, selling 34,311,274 shares priced at $40.00 per share.

On November 18, 2025, Klarna announced its Q3 2025 financial results. The disappointing results revealed a staggering increase in the provision for credit losses. On this news, the price of Klarna shares declined by $3.25 per share, or approximately 9.3%, from $34.88 per share on November 17, 2025 to close at $31.63 on November 18, 2025.

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Klarna securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

