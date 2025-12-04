DEFT: Kirby McInerney LLP Advises DeFi Technologies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased DeFi Technologies (“DeFi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:DEFT) securities to contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of May 12, 2025 through November 14, 2025, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) DeFi was facing delays in executing its DeFi arbitrage strategy, which at all relevant times was a key revenue driver for the Company; (ii) DeFi had understated the extent of competition it faced from other digital asset treasury (“DAT”) companies and the extent to which that competition would negatively impact its ability to execute its DeFi arbitrage strategy; (iii) as a result of the foregoing issues, the Company was unlikely to meet its previously issued revenue guidance for the fiscal year 2025; and (iv) accordingly, Defendants had downplayed the true scope and severity of the negative impact that the foregoing issues were having on DeFi’s business and financial results.

On November 6, 2025, DeFi issued a press release purporting to report an arbitrage trade by DeFi Alpha. The press release disclosed, inter alia, that “DATs have absorbed or delayed a significant share of arbitrage opportunities over the past year.” On this news, the price of DeFi shares declined by $0.13 per share, or approximately 7.43%, from $1.75 per share on November 5, 2025 to close at $1.62 on November 6, 2025.

Then, on November 14, 2025, DeFi issued a press release reporting its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. Among other items, DeFi reported a revenue decline of nearly 20%, falling well short of market expectations. The Company also significantly lowered its 2025 revenue forecast, from $218.6 million to approximately $116.6 million, and attributed this reduction to “a delay in executing DeFi Alpha arbitrage opportunities previously forecasted due to the proliferation of [DAT] companies and the consolidation in digital asset price movement in the latter half of 2025.” Concurrently, DeFi Technologies announced that Defendant Newton would leave his role as CEO and assume an advisory position. On this news, the price of DeFi shares declined by $0.18 per share, or approximately 14.63%, from $1.23 per share on November 14, 2025 to close at $1.05 on November 17, 2025.

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired DeFi securities

