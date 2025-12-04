Trozzolo Communications Group Acquires Midan Marketing, Significantly Enhancing Meat & Ag Capabilities

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trozzolo Communications Group, an independent Kansas City–based marketing communications agency, today announced the acquisition of Midan Marketing, the meat industry’s trusted full-service agency, to significantly strengthen its capabilities within the high-growth meat and agriculture sectors.

In turn, this acquisition adds significant horsepower to Midan, ensuring even more powerful outcomes for clients. This strategic blending of resources further deepens Midan’s already robust capabilities, enhancing its full-service suite of strategy, insights, creative and seamless omnichannel delivery. The acquisition empowers Midan to deliver even greater impact for both established meat clients and growing agriculture partners shaping the future of food.

Global meat and agriculture leaders rely on Midan Marketing to turn unrivaled industry experience and deep consumer insights into strategies that drive measurable growth for their brands. For over 20 years, Midan’s founders, Danette Amstein and Michael Uetz, have been recognized as industry thought leaders, translating industry-leading consumer understanding into tailored marketing strategies and messaging that consistently drive client revenue and results.

Amstein and Uetz will bring their decades of thought leadership to the Trozzolo family, helping clients build brands, grow product lines, and drive demand.

“Make no mistake, Midan is the premier meat marketing company in the United States. We’re excited to help take such a strong company to even greater heights,” said Angelo Trozzolo, Chief Executive Officer of Trozzolo Communications Group. “We’re thrilled to welcome Midan to the Trozzolo family. There’s no better way for Trozzolo to fully enter the meat and ag space than partnering with a team whose deep roots and bold ideas have set the benchmark in these industries for decades.”

Trozzolo Communications Group is known for delivering full-service, multi-channel advertising, branding, PR and digital solutions. The addition of Midan’s specialized knowledge in meat and agriculture will deepen Trozzolo's existing food and beverage capabilities and provide an unparalleled offering in this crucial sector. Trozzolo’s integrated expertise in branded creative, dynamic public relations and data-driven channel strategy will now be applied directly to the unique challenges and opportunities facing producers, processors, and brands in the protein space.

Trozzolo added: “Early on in our conversations with Danette and Michael, it became clear that our bold visions for the future and our cultures are aligned. By pairing their expertise in such a crucial category with our integrated creative, PR and digital capabilities, we’ll help producers, processors and brands shape the future of protein while fueling growth for both Midan and Trozzolo.”

“We serve an industry that has faced unique challenges over the last five years,” said Amstein. “Joining Trozzolo enables us to be even stronger partners for our current and future clients by accelerating our growth with broader capabilities.”

Midan Marketing will maintain its name and identity, operating as a distinct brand within Trozzolo Communications Group, ensuring the continuity of its specialized focus and client relationships. All but one of Midan’s team members will be part of the acquisition, ensuring clients benefit from an uninterrupted level of service combined with Trozzolo’s expanded resources.

“Joining with Trozzolo became an easy decision,” added Uetz. “Their culture and business philosophies align nicely with ours. We will be maintaining our identity – our name, mission and why – while creating more powerful solutions for our clients through Trozzolo’s broad, integrated platform.”

The Midan acquisition continues the momentum for Trozzolo’s rapid growth. In June 2025, Trozzolo acquired Milwaukee-based Punch PR. The two acquisitions significantly bolster the Trozzolo team to more than 100 associates, with offices in Kansas City and Milwaukee, and associates located across the U.S.



About Trozzolo Communications Group, Inc.

Founded in 1989 and now one of the Midwest’s premier independent marketing communications agencies, we employ more than 100 associates across five agency brands: Trozzolo, Prairie Dog, Proventus Consulting, Punch and Midan Marketing. While our headquarters is located in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, we also have an office in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and our amazing team spans the United States to meet our clients where they do business. This includes associates in Charlotte, Chicago, Cleveland, Florida, Nashville, St Louis, Texas and Virginia.

Trozzolo offers a 360-degree approach to marketing with strategies across paid, earned, owned and shared channels. Our clients describe us as marketing experts who think like business consultants – deeper than a typical agency and more creative than a consultancy. Our priority is to help our clients grow.

About Midan Marketing, Inc.

Founded in 2004, Midan is an award-winning, full-service marketing agency specializing in the meat and agriculture industries. The company works closely with packers, processors, retailers, foodservice organizations, trade associations, government agencies, animal health organizations and additional industry affiliates. For more information, visit Midan.com.





