Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports a Passenger Traffic Decrease in November 2025 of 2.0% Compared to 2024

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for November 2025, compared with November 2024.

During this period, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports increased by 3.5%, compared to November 2024. Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta airports presented an increase in passenger traffic of 6.7% and 4.5%, respectively, while Tijuana, and Los Cabos airports decreased 0.6%, and 0.1%, respectively. Regarding Jamaica’s airports, Kingston increased by 2.5%, while Montego Bay Airport decreased by 73.4%, due to the impacts of Hurricane Melissa.

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands): Airport Nov-24 Nov-25 % Change Jan - Nov 24 Jan - Nov 25 % Change Guadalajara 1,021.8 1,127.8 10.4 % 10,855.8 11,513.6 6.1 % Tijuana* 716.9 709.4 (1.0 %) 7,717.0 7,839.4 1.6 % Los Cabos 225.9 216.5 (4.1 %) 2,579.0 2,603.5 0.9 % Puerto Vallarta 240.2 257.0 7.0 % 2,593.4 2,855.4 10.1 % Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 0.0 N/A Guanajuato 187.5 194.0 3.4 % 1,925.9 2,046.7 6.3 % Hermosillo 188.5 171.7 (8.9 %) 1,883.5 1,941.6 3.1 % Kingston 0.0 0.1 123.3 % 2.5 1.2 (52.7 %) Morelia 62.6 67.6 8.1 % 580.5 700.8 20.7 % La Paz 103.0 116.7 13.2 % 1,083.3 1,180.0 8.9 % Mexicali 82.5 101.7 23.3 % 922.9 1,138.3 23.3 % Aguascalientes 57.7 60.1 4.1 % 579.5 597.5 3.1 % Los Mochis 55.3 59.9 8.5 % 519.6 640.6 23.3 % Manzanillo 12.8 14.1 10.2 % 116.1 121.9 5.0 % Total 2,954.7 3,096.6 4.8 % 31,359.1 33,180.3 5.8 % International Terminal Passengers (in thousands): Airport Nov-24 Nov-25 % Change Jan - Nov 24 Jan - Nov 25 % Change Guadalajara 478.5 473.7 (1.0 %) 5,302.3 5,336.0 0.6 % Tijuana* 358.3 359.8 0.4 % 3,691.9 3,704.6 0.3 % Los Cabos 401.5 410.5 2.2 % 4,214.7 4,240.7 0.6 % Puerto Vallarta 351.8 361.9 2.9 % 3,524.6 3,379.5 (4.1 %) Montego Bay 373.3 99.1 (73.4 %) 4,589.6 4,206.2 (8.4 %) Guanajuato 85.6 83.4 (2.5 %) 943.0 942.4 (0.1 %) Hermosillo 6.2 6.6 6.9 % 75.6 73.1 (3.3 %) Kingston 132.8 136.0 2.4 % 1,597.2 1,667.8 4.4 % Morelia 55.6 59.9 7.7 % 592.2 646.7 9.2 % La Paz 2.1 4.7 126.6 % 11.9 33.1 178.4 % Mexicali 0.6 0.7 19.4 % 6.6 6.8 3.0 % Aguascalientes 26.6 28.7 7.6 % 295.7 302.3 2.2 % Los Mochis 0.5 0.6 28.2 % 7.2 7.3 1.0 % Manzanillo 8.3 8.5 2.3 % 77.8 84.5 8.6 % Total 2,281.5 2,034.2 (10.8 %) 24,930.3 24,631.1 (1.2 %) Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands): Airport Nov-24 Nov-25 % Change Jan - Nov 24 Jan - Nov 25 % Change Guadalajara 1,500.2 1,601.4 6.7 % 16,158.1 16,849.7 4.3 % Tijuana* 1,075.2 1,069.3 (0.6 %) 11,408.9 11,544.1 1.2 % Los Cabos 627.4 627.0 (0.1 %) 6,793.7 6,844.1 0.7 % Puerto Vallarta 592.0 618.9 4.5 % 6,118.0 6,234.9 1.9 % Montego Bay 373.3 99.1 (73.4 %) 4,589.6 4,206.2 (8.4 %) Guanajuato 273.1 277.4 1.6 % 2,868.9 2,989.1 4.2 % Hermosillo 194.7 178.3 (8.4 %) 1,959.2 2,014.8 2.8 % Kingston 132.8 136.1 2.5 % 1,599.7 1,669.0 4.3 % Morelia 118.2 127.5 7.9 % 1,172.7 1,347.5 14.9 % La Paz 105.1 121.4 15.5 % 1,095.2 1,213.1 10.8 % Mexicali 83.1 102.4 23.2 % 929.5 1,145.1 23.2 % Aguascalientes 84.4 88.7 5.2 % 875.2 899.8 2.8 % Los Mochis 55.7 60.5 8.6 % 526.8 647.9 23.0 % Manzanillo 21.1 22.6 7.1 % 193.9 206.4 6.5 % Total 5,236.2 5,130.7 (2.0 %) 56,289.3 57,811.4 2.7 % CBX users (in thousands): Airport Nov-24 Nov-25 % Change Jan - Nov 24 Jan - Nov 25 % Change Tijuana 351.8 353.1 0.4 % 3,634.3 3,635.0 0.0 %



Highlights for the month:

Seats and load factors

The seats available during November 2025 increased by 6.8%, compared to November 2024. The load factors for the month went from 85.2% in November 2024 to 78.1% in November 2025.





The seats available during November 2025 increased by 6.8%, compared to November 2024. The load factors for the month went from 85.2% in November 2024 to 78.1% in November 2025. New routes Guadalajara – Toronto: Air Canada Guadalajara – Bogotá: Volaris Guadalajara – Zihuatanejo: Volaris Guadalajara – Puebla: Volaris Guadalajara – Villahermosa: Volaris Guadalajara – Durango: Volaris Puerto Vallarta – Toronto: Porter



Hurricane Melissa



As part of this month’s highlights, we continue to monitor the progress of the recovery in Jamaica following the impact of Hurricane Melissa, which struck on October 28, 2025, causing disruptions to airport operations and damage to the island’s tourism infrastructure.

Kingston Airport is operating under normal commercial conditions after resuming activities on October 30.

At Montego Bay Airport, although air operations have been restored since October 31, the destination’s hotel capacity remains approximately 70% affected, which has limited the recovery in demand. The pace at which tourism infrastructure, particularly hotel capacity, is restored will be a key factor for the normalization of economic activity and air traffic at the destination.

GAP will continue to provide timely updates on passenger traffic trends and the recovery of the destination’s hotel capacity.

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali, and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance, and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations, and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity, or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends, or results will occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and Article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party responsible for collecting these complaints, is 800 04 ETICA (38422) or WhatsApp +52 55 6538 5504. The website is www.lineadedenunciagap.com or by email at denuncia@lineadedenunciagap.com. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

Alejandra Soto Investor Relations and Social Responsibility Officer asoto@aeropuertosgap.com.mx Gisela Murillo, Investor Relations gmurillo@aeropuertosgap.com.mx

+52 33 3880 1100 ext. 20294



