Tarro Law Associates Introduces Fractional General Counsel Program in Florida, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After more than three decades working with businesses across multiple states, Tarro Law Associates has officially introduced a Fractional General Counsel (FGC) Program aimed at companies that need regular legal support but aren’t ready to bring on an in-house attorney.

Tarro Law, with primary offices in Tampa, FL and Providence, RI, says the idea for the program came from watching clients deal with the same problem year after year: recurring legal questions, contract issues, compliance deadlines, and negotiations that pop up every month, yet no cost-effective way to manage them consistently.

“Many businesses don’t need a full-time lawyer sitting in the office, but they definitely need someone they can reach without worrying about a bill every time they pick up the phone,” said Michael Tarro Jr., Esq. “Speed matters in business. If your lawyer is too slow to respond, you lose deals, you lose leverage, and sometimes you lose money. We built this program to fix that.”

The FGC Program offers a structured monthly arrangement where companies receive ongoing access to an attorney who already understands their operations. Instead of waiting days for a response or juggling multiple law firms for small tasks, businesses get one consistent point of contact who handles contracts, governance, vendor relationships, and day-to-day legal questions. Plans include monthly strategy calls, contract review and drafting, and quick-turnaround support, with the flexibility to adjust services as the business grows.

According to the firm, the program is especially useful for startups and mid-sized businesses that see a steady flow of agreements and operational decisions but don’t have the volume or budget to hire an internal general counsel. It also supports multi-state companies operating in Florida, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, where Tarro Law has long practiced.

Tarro Law Associates was founded in 1994 and maintains a 4.6 Google rating, something the team attributes to its emphasis on communication and responsiveness. The firm says those same values are at the center of the new program, which is built to offer predictable monthly pricing instead of unpredictable hourly billing.

Enrollment for the first wave of the Fractional General Counsel Program is now open. View more details here . Limited spots available.

About Tarro Law Associates

Tarro Law Associates is a multi-state law firm serving clients throughout Florida, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts. Founded in 1994, the firm represents individuals and businesses in personal injury, business law, and estate administration & planning. With offices in Tampa and Providence, Tarro Law is known for fast communication, strategic guidance, and practical solutions.

Business Contact

Tarro Law Associates

Phone: +1 401-272-8300

Email: info@tarrolaw.com

Website: https://tarrolaw.com/

Media Contact

Danay Perez

Email: dperez@tarrolaw.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Tarro Law Associates. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.



Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.