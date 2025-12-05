Veterinary Expert Dr. Mark Justice of Hobbs, NM, Explains What Your Pet Can’t Tell You for HelloNation

HOBBS, New Mexico, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How can pet owners recognize when their animals are in pain if they rarely show clear signs? That question is explored in a HelloNation article featuring Veterinary Expert Dr. Mark Justice of Double J Animal Hospital in Hobbs, NM. The article reveals how subtle changes in a pet’s habits or posture often point to underlying health issues that require timely attention.

Dr. Justice notes that most animals hide discomfort as a survival instinct. Pets have learned over generations that showing pain can make them appear weak, so they conceal symptoms even when illness or injury progresses. A dog might limp slightly without crying out, or a cat may become quiet and eat less without any dramatic reaction. The HelloNation feature explains that these behaviors are often the first signs of problems that can affect overall pet health if left unaddressed.

Veterinarians rely on owner observations and routine exams to uncover these hidden signals. According to the HelloNation article, comparing a pet’s current behavior with past records helps identify changes that could indicate pain, disease, or stress. A simple hesitation before jumping or a decrease in playfulness may seem minor, but can signal joint strain or early arthritis. These insights show that paying attention to daily patterns is an essential part of maintaining pet health.

Routine veterinary exams play a crucial role in detecting what pets cannot say. During these visits, vets monitor weight, heart rate, dental condition, and overall muscle tone. Even small changes can reveal deeper concerns. The HelloNation piece describes how a minor weight fluctuation might signal thyroid or kidney disease, while a slightly faster heart rate could hint at early cardiac stress. Through consistent checkups, owners and veterinarians build a clear timeline that supports long-term pet health management.

One of the most common yet easily overlooked conditions discussed in the article is dental disease. Pets often continue eating despite mouth pain, making it difficult for owners to recognize a problem. The HelloNation feature explains that tartar buildup, inflamed gums, and hidden tooth infections can develop slowly, with few external symptoms. Bad breath or drooling may appear only after the disease has advanced. Regular cleanings and early detection during veterinary exams can prevent discomfort and more serious complications, protecting both dental and overall pet health.

Kidney disease presents a different challenge because it often progresses silently. Early on, a pet may drink more water or urinate slightly more frequently, but otherwise seem normal. Routine bloodwork during veterinary exams helps identify kidney issues before they become severe. Dr. Justice highlights in the HelloNation article that early awareness allows for simple interventions such as diet changes, increased hydration, and ongoing monitoring. These adjustments help pets maintain comfort and stability even as they age.

Arthritis is another condition that hides beneath the surface until it becomes painful. Older dogs may seem stiff after rest, while cats may stop jumping onto furniture or climbing as often. These changes are frequently mistaken for normal aging. However, the HelloNation article points out that early veterinary exams can reveal joint inflammation and help create personalized care plans. Weight control, joint supplements, gentle activity, and medication can significantly improve mobility and quality of life when the issue is caught early.

Behavior changes can also reveal what words cannot. A usually outgoing dog that becomes withdrawn or restless might be reacting to pain rather than behavioral issues. Similarly, a quiet cat that starts hiding more often could be signaling illness. The HelloNation feature underscores that no behavioral shift is too small to mention during a veterinary exam. Each observation adds another layer to understanding a pet’s overall health.

Pet owners are the first line of defense in spotting these changes. The HelloNation article emphasizes that veterinarians depend on owners to describe daily routines, moods, and small behavioral variations. Dr. Justice explains that this teamwork allows for more accurate diagnoses and treatment plans. When owners and veterinarians share information openly, the combined effort helps pets live healthier and more comfortable lives.

The discussion of pet health in the HelloNation article also includes guidance on how to interpret physical and emotional cues. A pet’s posture, pace, and rhythm often communicate discomfort more clearly than sounds. The article encourages owners to look beyond obvious signs of distress and instead watch for gradual shifts in energy, appetite, or interaction. These details, when reported during regular veterinary exams, support a proactive approach to care.

By highlighting these points, Dr. Justice and HelloNation aim to strengthen the bond between owners and their pets through awareness and early action. Understanding what animals cannot express directly transforms care from reactive to preventive. It also reinforces how consistent veterinary exams, early detection of dental disease, and monitoring of conditions such as kidney disease, arthritis, or behavior changes can protect long-term pet health and well-being.

What Your Pet Can't Tell You features insights from Dr. Mark Justice, Veterinary Expert of Hobbs, NM, in HelloNation.

