Tallinna Sadam financial calendar 2026

In 2026, AS Tallinna Sadam plans to disclose the results and hold annual general meeting according to the following schedule:

Week 2 2025 Q4 and 12-months operating volumes 26.02.2026 2025 12-months unaudited interim report 02.04.2026 Audited annual report of 2025 and dividend proposal Week 15 Q1 operating volumes 28.04.2026 Annual General Meeting of shareholders 11.05.2026 unaudited 3-months interim report Week 28 Q2 operating volumes 10.08.2026 unaudited 6-months interim report Week 41 Q3 operating volumes 09.11.2026 unaudited 9-months interim report





The financial statements and operating volumes will be published on the above dates at 8.00 AM local Eastern European time (EET).

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

