Tallinna Sadam financial calendar 2026

 | Source: AS Tallinna Sadam AS Tallinna Sadam

In 2026, AS Tallinna Sadam plans to disclose the results and hold annual general meeting according to the following schedule:

Week 22025 Q4 and 12-months operating volumes
26.02.20262025 12-months unaudited interim report
02.04.2026Audited annual report of 2025 and dividend proposal
Week 15Q1 operating volumes
28.04.2026Annual General Meeting of shareholders
11.05.2026unaudited 3-months interim report
Week 28Q2 operating volumes
10.08.2026unaudited 6-months interim report
Week 41Q3 operating volumes
09.11.2026unaudited 9-months interim report


The financial statements and operating volumes will be published on the above dates at 8.00 AM local Eastern European time (EET).

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

Additional information:

Angelika Annus
Head of Investor Relations
Tel +372 5649 6230
angelika.annus@ts.ee


