Ensurge Micropower ASA – Commencement of subscription period in the Subsequent Offering

Oslo, Norway, 5 December 2025

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge" or the "Company") on 9 November 2025 regarding the successful private placement of 111,111,111 new shares ("Private Placement"), and the launch of a potential subsequent offering of new shares (the "Subsequent Offering"). The Subsequent Offering was approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 3 December 2025.

Further reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 4 December 2025 regarding the approval and publication of a prospectus in connection with, among other things, the Subsequent Offering (the "Prospectus").

The Subsequent Offering consists of an offer by the Company to issue up to 22,222,222 new shares (the "Offer Shares"), each with a nominal value of NOK 0.50, at a Subscription Price of NOK 0.90 per Offer Share, being equal to the subscription price in the Private Placement.

The subscription period will commence today, on 5 December 2025 at 09:00 hours (CET), and expire at 16:30 hours (CET) on 12 December 2025 (the "Subscription Period").

The Company will, subject to applicable securities law, allocate subscription rights ("Subscription Rights") to subscribe for Offer Shares in the Subsequent Offering to shareholders who were holders of shares in the Company (“Shares”) on 7 November 2025 (as registered in the Norwegian Securities Depositary (Euronext VPS or the “VPS”) two trading days thereafter (the “Record Date”) who (i) were not allocated new shares in the Private Placement, and (ii) are not resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful or, for jurisdictions other than Norway, would require any prospectus, filing, registration or similar action (each such shareholder an “Eligible Shareholder”, and collectively, the “Eligible Shareholders”).

For each Share recorded as held in the Company as of expiry of the Record Date, each Eligible Shareholder shall receive Subscription Rights proportionate to the number of Shares in the Company that are registered as held by such Eligible Shareholder on the Record Date, that, subject to applicable law, provide preferential rights to subscribe for and be allocated Offer Shares in the Subsequent Offering. The Company will issue 0.042889 Subscription Rights per one (1) Share registered as held in the Company by an Eligible Shareholder on the Record Date. One (1) Subscription Right will give the right to subscribe for and be allocated one (1) Offer Share. The Shares of the Company began trading exclusive of Subscription Rights from and including 10 November 2025. Hence, the last day of trading inclusive of Subscription Rights was 7 November 2025. For the purposes of determining eligibility to Subscription Rights, the Company will look solely to its register of shareholders as of expiry of the Record Date, which will show shareholders as of expiry of 7 November 2025.

The Subscription Rights must be used to subscribe for Offer Shares prior to expiry of the Subscription Period on 12 December 2025 at 16:30 hours (CET). Subscription Rights that are not used to subscribe for Offer Shares before the expiry of the Subscription Period will have no value and will lapse without compensation to the holder.

Oversubscription and subscription without subscription rights is permitted. Oversubscription will be allocated as determined by the Board. The Subscription Rights will be non-transferable and will not be tradable on Oslo Børs.

The due date for the payment of the Offer Shares is expected to be on or about 17 December 2025. Delivery of the Offer Shares is expected to take place on or about 22 December 2025 through the facilities of the VPS.

For further information on the Subsequent Offering and the subscription procedures, please refer to the Prospectus. The Prospectus is available on the websites of Arctic Securities AS at https://arctic.com/offerings and DNB Carnegie, a part of DNB Bank ASA, at https://www.dnb.no/emisjoner , which have acted as managers and bookrunners in connection with the Private Placement and the Subsequent Offering (the "Managers").

About Ensurge Micropower:

Ensurge (www.ensurge.com) powers the future of AI-enabled devices with advanced microbattery technology that delivers unmatched performance and safety. From its base in San Jose, California, the Company's team of battery specialists have pioneered thin-film batteries produced on high-precision roll-to-roll production processes. These innovations enable new possibilities in form-factor-constrained applications across consumer, medical, and industrial markets. Ensurge partners with leading global customers to accelerate their products to market and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. For more news and information on Ensurge, please visit https://www.ensurge.com/news-room.

For more information, please contact:

Shauna McIntyre - Chief Executive Officer

E- mail: shauna.mcintyre@ensurge.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

