HEINEKEN appoints new regional President Americas

Amsterdam, 5 December 2025 - Heineken N.V. (HEINEKEN) today announces that it has appointed Alex Carreteiro as Regional President Americas, and member of the HEINEKEN Executive Team, as per 1 March 2026. Alex, currently CEO of PepsiCo Brazil & South Cone Foods Business, succeeds Marc Busain, who left HEINEKEN on 1 October 2025.



Alex Carreteiro

Alex joins HEINEKEN from PepsiCo, where, as the CEO of PepsiCo Brazil & South Cone Foods business, he is responsible for 16,000 employees and 10 factories across Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay. Under his leadership PepsiCo’s Brazil business doubled its size, achieved significant market share and penetration gains, and was recognised as PepsiCo’s Global Business Unit of the Year in 2024.



Prior to joining PepsiCo, Alex spent nearly two decades at Nestlé, holding senior roles across General Management, Sales, and Finance in Europe and the Americas. His last role was Vice President of North America (USA, Canada, Mexico) within the Nestlé Americas zone. Before that, he served as CEO of the Latin Caribbean region and Managing Director of Nestlé Waters Brazil and Portugal. This breadth of experience gives him deep insight into both developed and emerging markets, as well as the ability to navigate complex regulatory and competitive landscapes.



Alex brings extensive expertise across beverages and food, underpinned by a strong track record in M&A, post-merger integration, and building high-performing, diverse teams that deliver results. Throughout his career, Alex has consistently demonstrated commercial excellence, forging deep, trust-based relationships with trade partners and linking impactful point-of-sale execution with compelling category strategies that strengthen market share and profitability.



Dolf van den Brink, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board, commented: “Alex’s appointment reflects our ambition to accelerate growth and transformation in the Americas, a region that is critical to HEINEKEN’s long-term EverGreen strategy. His strategic vision, operational discipline, and people-first leadership style are a strong fit with HEINEKEN’s values and future direction. I very much look forward to welcoming Alex to the team.”



