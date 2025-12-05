HTX Research Publishes New Report on Structural Challenges and Future Pathways of Prediction Markets

PANAMA CITY, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTX Research, the dedicated research division of crypto exchange HTX, today announced that its latest analytical report, Prediction Markets: From Structural Bottlenecks to Infrastructure Revolution and the Future of Attention Assets, is now available on the platform’s official blog, HTX Square.





The newly released report examines the current development of prediction markets and provides HTX Research’s perspective on the structural factors influencing the sector’s evolution. It also outlines emerging themes that may shape how prediction markets interact with broader digital-asset and attention-driven ecosystems.

Full report: https://square.htx.com/prediction-markets-from-structural-bottlenecks-to-infrastructure-revolution-and-the-future-of-attention-assets/

About HTX Research