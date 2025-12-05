AGS Interactive Expands Its UK Presence with bet365 Partnership

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGS Interactive (AGSi) has solidified its presence across the pond, taking a selection of its best-performing games live in the UK with bet365.

This announcement further cements AGS’ partnership with bet365 building on existing collaborations in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. bet365’s established UK market position and diverse global presence make them a logical strategic partner to support AGS’ global growth initiatives throughout Europe and beyond.

At the time of launch, bet365 players across the UK will have access to more than 20 popular game titles from AGS' interactive content library. Notable titles include:

Rakin' Bacon!®

Capital Gains®

3X Ultra Diamond™

Shamrock Fortunes®

And more





“We’ve worked closely with bet365 for years and extending our partnership to the UK is an important milestone for AGS,” said Zoe Ebling, Vice President of Interactive at AGS. “It not only reflects the strength of our relationship, but the growing global appeal and potential of our increasingly diverse portfolio of high-performing online slot content. This is a clear sign of where AGS is headed — broader reach, more markets, and a rapidly expanding international footprint.”

“We’re delighted to welcome a selection of AGS’s most beloved slot titles to our UK market,” said a bet365 spokesperson. “This expanded partnership, featuring popular casino slots, and custom-branded titles emphasizes our commitment to providing a Never Ordinary online gaming experience.”

For more information, visit newsroom.playags.com.

