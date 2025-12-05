SunX "Trade to Earn" Debuts and Hits $410M in Trading Volume, as Negative-Fee Incentive Ignites Perp DEX Market

PANAMA CITY, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As on-chain derivatives continue to expand at record pace, the perpetual DEX sector has entered a phase of intensifying competition. This environment is characterized by record volumes, growing demand for market depth, and heightened user sensitivity toward fees. Against this backdrop, SunX officially launched its "Trade to Earn" campaign. Leveraging an innovative and highly compelling negative-fee incentive, the event has triggered a surge in activity across the ecosystem.





Explosive Growth: Users Flock to Zero-Cost Trading

According to operational data released by SunX, as of 09:00 on December 2 (UTC), the event has driven over 410 million USDT in cumulative trading volume within just a few days of launch. In a market where competition among perpetual DEXs is reaching new highs, the figure underscores both traders' strong appetite for low-cost trading on-chain and SunX's accelerating momentum in liquidity capture and user engagement.

The incentive results have also drawn strong attention. Since the event launch, SunX has distributed 3,939,056 $SUN as rewards (valued at approximately 82,484 USDT), while simultaneously helping users save 76,853 USDT in trading fees. For traders primarily engaged in high-frequency trading and strategy trading, the negative-fee model dramatically improves both their cost efficiency and engagement.

Fixing Pain Point of Trading Fees: Maker and Taker Subsidies

Gas costs and trading fees have long been the primary barriers limiting high-frequency traders on on-chain derivatives platforms. SunX is addressing this head-on by transforming trading costs into tangible, immediately realizable returns through a mining-driven incentive mechanism that naturally fosters market depth and liquidity.

According to the event, participants who trade perpetual futures in BTCUSDT , ETHUSDT , and SUNUSDT will receive a full rebate of all their trading fees, plus additional rewards in $SUN token.

Maker rewards reach 110%, driving deeper order books

Taker rewards climb to 107%, lifting turnover and overall market vitality.

To ensure fairness and sustainability, the campaign introduces a 500 USDT equivalent hourly reward cap per user, a 90,000 USDT daily prize pool, and a total prize pool of 1,350,000 USDT. In effect, the "trading is earning" model converts every trading fee on the platform into an instant gain.

Deflationary Engine: Fee Revenue Fully Used for Buyback and Burn

Despite distributing substantial rewards, SunX has also reinforced its long-term economic architecture for the $SUN token.

The platform confirms that all fee revenue generated from registered participants will be used entirely for $SUN buybacks and burns scheduled at the end of each quarter.

The buyback-and-burn model channels the campaign's surging trading volume directly into a real purchasing engine for $SUN. This supports the token's long-term appreciation while aligning incentives among traders, token holders, and the platform itself.

Final Stretch: Campaign Ends December 6

The first phase of the "Trade to Earn" campaign is now in its final stage and will officially conclude at 12:00 on December 6, 2025 (UTC).

With perpetual DEX trading volumes reaching all-time highs, SunX's negative-fee subsidies have emerged as one of the most cost-effective and liquidity-rich opportunities available to on-chain traders. For investors seeking deep liquidity and low slippage, the current remains an advantageous moment to participate before incentives expire.

About SunX

SunX is the TRON ecosystem's first native decentralized perpetual futures exchange. It aims to integrate the smooth experience and security of centralized exchanges with the asset sovereignty of decentralized finance to build a new generation of on-chain derivatives infrastructure. With core advantages including the lowest fees, 0 gas trading, secure on-chain custody, high-performance matching, full-chain liquidity integration, and intelligent risk management, the platform is committed to providing fair, efficient, and free DeFi derivatives trading services to global users.

As a strategic pivot for TRON's evolution of its on-chain financial system, SunX is leading a profound financial paradigm shift, propelling the crypto market toward genuine inclusivity and openness.