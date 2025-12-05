HVAC Rebates of Up to $7,500 Near Expiration for Seattle–Tacoma Homeowners



SEATTLE, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Comfort Alliance today announced that homeowners in Seattle, Tacoma, Redmond, and Everett have until 31 December 2025 to access federal tax credits and Puget Sound Energy (PSE) rebates for qualifying furnace replacements, HVAC upgrades, and heat pump installations before key incentive programs expire.

The announcement comes as energy costs across Western Washington continue to rise, with utility rate adjustments expected to extend into 2026. The increasing cost of heating has made energy-efficient HVAC systems a growing priority for households seeking to reduce long-term expenses and improve year-round indoor comfort.

Eligible homeowners may access a combination of federal and utility incentives to offset the cost of upgrading to qualifying energy-efficient systems. Through the federal Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit (Section 25C), individuals can receive a tax credit covering 30% of installation costs—up to $2,000 annually for heat pumps and up to $600 annually for high-efficiency furnaces, with a combined annual limit of $3,200 for qualified improvements. Additionally, PSE rebates may offer up to $2,400 for eligible heat pump installations and up to $750 for approved furnace upgrades, depending on regional availability and program requirements.

“These programs are designed to help families lower long-term heating costs while improving home comfort,” said Chris Baisch, Vice President of Sales at Home Comfort Alliance. “Homeowners who act before the deadline are in the best position to benefit from these incentives before they expire.”

According to a furnace cost guide by Home Comfort Alliance, furnace installation costs in Seattle, Tacoma, Redmond, and Everett typically range between 4,500 and 10,000 dollars, depending on system type, property size, and ductwork requirements. High-efficiency system upgrades can reduce household energy consumption by more than 30 per cent annually and contribute to improved indoor air quality.

Home Comfort Alliance encourages homeowners to review eligibility requirements early, confirm program availability, and allow sufficient time for contractor scheduling to ensure installations are completed before the 31 December 2025 deadline.

