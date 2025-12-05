Nutricosmetics Market Size to Reach USD 15.36 Billion by 2033 | Rising Wellness Trends and Demand for Beauty-from-Within Solutions Propel Market Expansion – SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutricosmetics Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Nutricosmetics Market size is estimated at USD 8.28 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 15.36 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.07% during 2026-2033. Growing consumer awareness of the connection between nutrition, appearance, and long-term wellness continues to fuel adoption across global markets. Enhanced functional ingredient research, convenience-driven supplement formats, and rising focus on preventive beauty support steady market expansion.

The United States represents one of the most dynamic regional markets. The U.S. Nutricosmetics Market is expanding rapidly, driven by strong demand for collagen supplements, rising popularity of personalized nutrition programs, and widespread e-commerce convenience. Growth is also supported by increased interest in anti-aging solutions, clean-label formulations, and functional beauty products that complement topical skincare routines.





Nutricosmetics Market Expansion is Driven by Holistic Beauty and Wellness Trends Globally

Growing customer demand for holistic health and beauty products that address issues with skin, hair, and aging from the inside out is the main driver of the worldwide nutricosmetics market. Consumers are being encouraged to embrace functional foods and dietary supplements enhanced with collagen, vitamins, and antioxidants as a result of growing awareness of the connection between nutrition, wellness, and attractiveness. The demand for ingestible beauty products that promote skin hydration, elasticity, and anti-aging benefits has increased due to the rising prevalence of lifestyle-related problems such stress, poor food, and pollution.

Regulatory Gaps and Efficacy Concerns Can Limit Market Expansion Globally

The lack of uniform regulatory frameworks across nations, low consumer knowledge in developing nations, and doubts about the effectiveness of products are some of the challenges facing the worldwide nutricosmetics market. Brand credibility is hampered by inconsistent clinical validation and disparate ingredient approval procedures. Furthermore, market expansion and long-term customer trust are hampered by fierce competition and difficulties preserving component stability, bioavailability, and formulation transparency.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Skin-focused (collagen, hyaluronic acid, skin-brightening agents) Solid Form dominated with 46.45% in 2025E due to high consumer demand for anti-aging, hydration, and skin-repair benefits. Hair & Nail (biotin, MSM, keratin boosters) is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.85% from 2026 to 2033 driven by biotin, MSM, and keratin boosters, is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR, fueled by rising concerns about hair loss, stress-induced damage, and a growing male grooming and wellness trend.

By Form

Capsules / Tablets dominated with 38.89% in 2025E due to their convenience, longer shelf life, and precise dosage delivery. Gummies & Chewables is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.29% from 2026 to 2033 driven by their taste appeal, ease of consumption, and growing popularity among younger consumers.

By Distribution Channel

E-commerce / Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) dominated with 38.65% in 2025E driven by growing digital adoption, personalized marketing, and the convenience of online purchasing. It is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.49% from 2026 to 2033 as brands leverage AI-driven personalization, subscription models, and influencer marketing to enhance engagement and global reach, particularly among tech-savvy and health-conscious consumers.

By End-User

Women (general) dominated with 63.86% in 2025E driven by high awareness of beauty-from-within solutions and a strong preference for products targeting skin, hair, and anti-aging benefits. Men (grooming-focused) is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.25% from 2026 to 2033 fueled by rising interest in appearance, hair and skin health, and wellness routines, supported by increased marketing of male-specific nutricosmetic formulations.

Regional Insights:

In 2025E, North America holds a 20.33% share of the global nutricosmetics market, driven by strong consumer awareness of wellness and beauty-from-within trends. The market benefits from high adoption of collagen-based and anti-aging supplements, supported by a well-established nutraceutical infrastructure.

In 2025E, Asia Pacific dominates the global nutricosmetics market with a 41.75% share and is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.53% from 2026–2033. The region’s leadership is fueled by rising beauty consciousness, rapid urbanization, and expanding middle-class populations.

Recent Developments:

In September 2024 , Amway announced a USD 4 m investment to establish four R&D labs in India (Gurugram, Chennai, Bengaluru, Dindigul) to support global health & wellbeing product development.

, Amway announced a USD 4 m investment to establish four R&D labs in India (Gurugram, Chennai, Bengaluru, Dindigul) to support global health & wellbeing product development. In July 2025, Herbalife launches MultiBurn, a new weight-loss supplement featuring botanical extracts such as Moro blood orange, Capsifen and hibiscus/lemon verbena blend.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION METRICS – helps you track the industry's advancement by analyzing investments in clinically validated bioactives, patent activity for next-gen formulations, and R&D focus on improving ingredient bioavailability.

– helps you track the industry's advancement by analyzing investments in clinically validated bioactives, patent activity for next-gen formulations, and R&D focus on improving ingredient bioavailability. OPERATIONAL & EFFICIENCY BENCHMARKS – helps you assess production performance through automation-driven cost savings, adoption of sustainable and clean-label practices, and agility across supply chain and distribution networks.

– helps you assess production performance through automation-driven cost savings, adoption of sustainable and clean-label practices, and agility across supply chain and distribution networks. MARKET & FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE INDICATORS – helps you evaluate product category profitability, pricing structures, and the fast-growing role of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer channels.

– helps you evaluate product category profitability, pricing structures, and the fast-growing role of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer channels. CONSUMER & BEHAVIORAL INSIGHTS DASHBOARD – helps you understand demographic adoption patterns, brand loyalty levels, and consumer perceptions of safety and effectiveness in ingestible beauty products.

– helps you understand demographic adoption patterns, brand loyalty levels, and consumer perceptions of safety and effectiveness in ingestible beauty products. SUPPLY CHAIN & DISTRIBUTION DYNAMICS – helps you identify inventory turnover strengths, lead-time efficiencies, and the competitive advantage of brands optimized for omnichannel retail and online marketplaces.

Nutricosmetics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 8.28 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 15.36 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.07% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025E Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product Type (Skin-focused (collagen, hyaluronic acid, skin-brightening agents), Hair & Nail (biotin, MSM, keratin boosters), Anti-aging & Beauty-from-within (peptides, antioxidants), and Gut-to-skin / Probiotic formulations (probiotics, prebiotics))

• By Form (Capsules / Tablets, Powders & Sachets, Liquid shots / Drops, and Gummies & Chewables)

• By Distribution Channel (E-commerce / Direct-to-Consumer (DTC), Pharmacies & Drugstores, Specialty Beauty Retailers (salons, beauty boutiques), and Supermarkets / Hypermarkets)

• By End User (Women (general), Men (grooming-focused), Age-based (Young adults / Millennials vs. Seniors), and Health-conscious / Wellness seekers) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

