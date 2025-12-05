2025 Personal Hygiene Global Industry Guide for 2020-2029

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Hygiene Global Industry Guide 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global personal hygiene market recorded revenues of $72.38 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% between 2019-24. Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 3.2% between 2019-24, reaching a total of 34.68 billion units in 2024.

The global personal hygiene market experienced moderate growth during the review period (2019-24), driven by rising disposable incomes and heightened personal hygiene awareness, especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, according to Eurostat, net disposable income per household in the UK increased to $67,043.9 in 2024, from $64,020.3 in 2019.

Personal hygiene market includes retail sales of anti-perspirants & deodorants, soap, and bath & shower products. Anti-perspirants & deodorants segment covers all antiperspirants and deodorants in spray, stick, roll-on, cream, gel and solid formats. Soap segment includes both bar soap and liquid soaps. Bath & shower products segment includes bubble baths, as well as bath-time washing gels and lotions. It also covers non-liquid bath additives such as bath bombs, beads, and salts. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets, independent stores, health & beauty stores, hypermarkets and others. The scope of others includes department stores, e-commerce, dollar stores, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, warehouse clubs, chemists/pharmacies, direct sellers, convenience stores, discounters, cash & carries, etc.

All market data and forecasts are based on nominal prices and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates. The USD values may show a declining trend for few countries such as Argentina, Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt, and Russia. This is primarily because of the impact of exchange rates considered.

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

1.6. Geography segmentation

1.7. Market share

1.8. Competitive landscape



2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions



3 Global Personal Hygiene

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data

Company Profiles

Unilever Plc

The Procter & Gamble Co

Colgate-Palmolive Co

Beiersdorf AG

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Kao Corp

Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc

L'Oreal SA

Coty Inc

PZ Cussons Plc

Natura & Co Holding SA

Shanghai Jahwa United Co Ltd

Wipro Ltd

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

Wings Group

Pt. Bina Karya Prima

Bolton Group Srl

Lion Corp

Kracie Ltd

Bath & Body Works Inc

Lilleborg AS

LG Corp

Amorepacific Corp

Puig

Evyap Sabun Yag Gliserin San ve Tic AS

Revlon Inc

