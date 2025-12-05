$5 Billion DNA Encoded Library Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035, by Application Area, Therapeutic Area, End-Users, Payment Model and Key Geographical Regions

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DNA Encoded Library Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035, by Application Area, Therapeutic Area, End-Users, Payment Model and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Drug discovery and development is a complex and tedious process requiring a significant amount of time and resources. In fact, on average, the entire drug development process, from the demonstration of proof-of -concept to commercial launch, takes around 10-15 years and requires huge capital investments (USD 4-10 billion). In addition, technological advancements in key disciplines, such as molecular biology and the emergence of new-generation biologics, has made the process even more complicated.

In order to optimize resources and efforts, drug developers are gradually shifting their focus towards the use of novel discovery techniques, which include screening combinatorial chemistry based large collections of compounds. In the recent past, DNA-encoded library technology has captured the attention of drug developers among all the screening techniques. This can be primarily attributed to its various advantages, including rapid and effective screening of a large number of compounds, low investment and less requirement of storage space, and streamlined drug discovery process.

Moreover, the growing demand for advanced therapies to treat complex diseases, such as neurological disorders and oncological disorders, has resulted in a significant rise in the development of DNA-encoded libraries. Additionally, the rising adoption of DNA encoded chemical library by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions and contract research organizations has further propelled the market growth of this industry.

DNA Encoded Library Market: Key Segments



Currently, Hit Generation / Identification Occupies the Largest Share of the DNA Encoded Library Platforms and Services Market

Based on the application area, the global DNA encoded library platforms and services market is segmented into hit generation / identification, hit to lead, hit validation / optimization and other application areas. At present, hit generation / identification holds the maximum share within the DNA encoded library platforms and services market. It is worth highlighting that DNA encoded library platforms and services market for hit to lead is likely to grow at a relatively higher CAGR, during the forecast period.

Oncological Disorders Segment is Likely to Dominate the DNA Encoded Library Platforms and Services Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the therapeutic area, the global DNA encoded library platforms and services market is segmented into oncological disorders, immunological disorders, neurological disorders, respiratory disorders, dermatological disorders, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases and other therapeutic areas. It is worth highlighting that the oncological disorders segment is likely to dominate the market in the coming decade.

Pharma / Biopharma Industry is Likely to Capture the Largest Share of the DNA Encoded Library Platforms and Services Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the end users, the global DNA encoded library platforms and services market is segmented into pharma / biopharma industry, academic / research institute and other users. At present, pharma / biopharma industry holds maximum share within the DNA encoded library platforms and services market. This trend is likely to remain the same in the coming decade.

North America Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market

Based on key geographical regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Majority share is expected to be captured by service providers based in North America. It is worth highlighting that over the years, the market for Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher CAGR.

DNA Encoded Library Market: Key Insights

Presently, around 50 companies claim to offer DNA encoded libraries and affiliated services for drug discovery across different regions of the world.

Leveraging their expertise, stakeholders are offering DNA encoded libraries for a myriad of drug discovery services; around 70% of the companies provide different types of library screening services.

Majority of the companies engaged in this field of research are based in developed geographies; the market landscape is fragmented, featuring the presence of both small firms and established players.

Stakeholders have adopted various business models to maximize the gain from DNA encoded libraries; a significant number of in-house players have started out-licensing their DNA encoded library platforms.

In pursuit of building a competitive edge, companies are actively upgrading their existing capabilities to enhance their respective service offerings and comply with the evolving industry benchmarks.

The growing interest is evident from the rise in partnership activity; in fact, the maximum number of collaborations related to DNA encoded libraries were inked in the past few years.

Several investors, having realized the opportunity within this domain, have invested over USD 4 billion across various funding rounds in the past six years.

More than 400 patents have been filed / granted by various stakeholders in order to protect the intellectual property generated within this field.

Big pharma players have undertaken several initiatives, ranging from proprietary library development to strategic investments, to tap the lucrative opportunity in this rapidly growing market.

With an aim to provide support to DNA encoded library focused companies / organizations, several stakeholders offer ancillary tools such as building blocks, scaffolds as well screening assistance services.

In the short term, the opportunity is likely to be driven by licensing activity; this activity is likely to increase as the industry realizes the capability of DNA encoded libraries to discover high-value therapeutic leads.

The market is expected to grow at an annualized rate of 16% till 2035; the projected opportunity is anticipated to be well distributed across various market segments.

