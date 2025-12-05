CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035 by Target Antigens, Target Indication, Key Geographies, Sales Forecast of Drugs and Leading Players

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CAR T-Cell Therapy Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Target Antigens, Target Indication, Key Geographies, Sales Forecast of Drugs and Leading Players" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global CAR T-cell therapy market is poised for substantial growth, increasing from USD 4.6 billion in 2025 to USD 15.2 billion by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 11.4%

As cancer research rapidly advances, this market has become one of the most active areas in drug development. CAR T-cell therapies, which harness the body's immune response to combat cancer, have emerged as a promising treatment option, driving significant interest and investment.

With more than 70 drugs recently approved by the USFDA for cancer treatment, traditional therapies are being re-evaluated, paving the way for more targeted approaches like CAR T-cells. Over the past eight years, nearly 1,000 clinical trials have been recorded, underscoring the intense research efforts in this field. Presently, over 230 companies are involved in the development of CAR T-cell therapies addressing various oncological and non-oncological conditions.

The market's expansion is fueled by technological advancements in molecular research, the surging demand for personalized cancer treatments, and a notable increase in clinical trials and therapy approvals. Financial backing from investors is anticipated to support steady growth in this sector over the mid- to long-term.

Drug developers are actively exploring marketing strategies to bolster their offerings in the CAR T-cell space. Given the increasing incidence of cancer, technological advancements, and continuous approvals, the CAR T-cell market is set for solid growth in the future.

Market Segmentation

By Target Indication: The market is divided by indications such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, large B-cell lymphoma, mantle cell lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and others. CAR-T therapies for large B-cell lymphoma are predicted to grow at a 14% annual rate over the forecast period.

By Target Antigen: The market segments into CD19, BCMA, CD20, CD19 / CD22, and others, with CD19 likely to control over 65% of the market thanks to the success of therapies like Kymriah and Yescarta.

By Geographical Regions: Key regions include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and the rest of the world, with Asia-Pacific expected to achieve higher growth rates.

Key Players Profiled: Autolus, Bluebird Bio, Bristol Myers Squibb, Carsgen Therapeutics, Cellectis, Gilead Sciences, Innovative Cellular Therapeutics, Noile-Immune Biotech, Novartis, Shanghai GeneChem, Sinobioway Cell Therapy, Takara Bio, and Wellington Zhaotai Therapies.

Market Insights and Trends

CAR T-cell therapies are among the most prolific areas in the pharmaceutical industry, with over 1,240 product candidates at the preclinical and clinical stages.

A significant portion-around 75%-of these candidates are autologous, with CD19 and BCMA standing as the top target antigens.

Efforts to refine CAR constructs are ongoing, focusing on modifications in the scFv region through various gene delivery vectors.

Close to 200 companies claim capabilities in manufacturing diverse cell therapies, offering extensive services throughout product development.

Over 970 clinical trials have been registered globally, with strides being made in optimizing therapy generations.

Notably, 375 scientists from prestigious institutions in the US and China are involved in developing these therapies as key opinion leaders (KOLs).

Partnerships between international and local stakeholders exemplify the domain's rising acclaim.

Investments in this cancer immunotherapy segment surpass USD 32 billion, with over 370 distinct financing events.

Over 11,900 patents have been filed or granted to secure intellectual property within this burgeoning field.

Companies Featured

Autolus

Bluebird Bio

Bristol Myers Squibb

Carsgen Therapeutics

Cellectis, Gilead Sciences

Innovative Cellular Therapeutics

Noile-Immune Biotech

Novartis

Shanghai GeneChem

Sinobioway Cell Therapy

Takara Bio

Wellington Zhaotai Therapies

Additional Benefits:

Complimentary PPT and Excel data packs.

15% content customization.

Dedicated report walkthrough sessions.

Free report updates for older reports.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Economic And Other Project Specific Considerations

4. Executive Summary

5. Introduction

6. Car-T Cell Therapies: Market Landscape

7. Key Insights

8. Clinical Trial Analysis

9. Key Opinion Leaders

10. Company Profiles

11. Partnerships And Collaborations

12. Funding And Investments Analysis

13. Patent Analysis

14. Case Study: Cell Therapy Manufacturing

15. Cost Price Analysis

16. Market Impact Analysis: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities And Challenges

17. Global Car-T Cell Therapy Market

18. Car-T Cell Therapy Market, By Target Antigen

19. Car-T Cell Therapy Market, By Target Indication

20. Car-T Cell Therapy Market: Distribution By Key Geographical Regions

21. Car-T Therapy Market, Sales Forecast Of Drugs

22. Car-T Cell Therapy Market: Sales Forecast Of Leading Players

23. Promotional Analysis

24. Executive Insights

25. Concluding Remarks

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n7qrv2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachments