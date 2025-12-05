$611.4 Bn Home Healthcare Services Market Forecasts from 2025 to 2030: Opportunities Driven by Rising Chronic Diseases, Aging Populations, and Digital Health Advancements

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Healthcare Services Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The home healthcare services market is anticipated to increase from USD 422.132 billion in 2025 to USD 611.400 billion by 2030, driven by a 7.69% CAGR.
The global home healthcare services market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population, and advancements in digital health technologies. Offering cost-effective, patient-centric care, home healthcare services encompass skilled nursing, physical therapy, hospice and palliative care, and nutritional support, enabling patients to receive medical and non-medical care at home.
The market addresses the needs of elderly individuals, those with chronic conditions, and those seeking independence, reducing reliance on costly institutional care. Challenges include regulatory complexities, workforce shortages, and concerns over patient safety and fraud, which demand strategic solutions to sustain growth.
Market Drivers
The increasing burden of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cardiovascular disorders, fuels demand for long-term home-based care, as patients seek convenient alternatives to hospital visits. The aging global population, projected to reach 16% aged 65 and older by 2050 (United Nations), drives the need for specialized services like medication management and mobility assistance. Technological advancements, including telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, and AI-powered tools, enhance care delivery. For instance, the UK's NHS approved Omron Healthcare's Viso app in January 2025 for remote chronic disease management, improving patient-provider connectivity. These innovations align with growing preferences for accessible, high-quality home care.
Market Constraints
Regulatory and reimbursement challenges, such as varying policies across countries, complicate provider operations and scalability. Workforce shortages, particularly for skilled nurses and therapists, hinder service delivery, especially for complex cases. Patient safety risks in home settings, including infection control, and fraud concerns require robust oversight to maintain trust and market integrity.
Market Segmentation
The market is segmented by service type and geography. Nursing care dominates, driven by demand for chronic condition management and elderly care, including medication administration and wound care. Hospice and palliative care is a fast-growing segment, addressing end-of-life needs for conditions like cancer. Physical therapy supports mobility and recovery, boosted by wearable devices and remote platforms. Geographically, the market spans North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, with regional growth tied to healthcare infrastructure and demographic trends.
Geographical Outlook
North America leads, driven by advanced infrastructure, high healthcare spending, and a significant elderly population. Europe holds a substantial share, with countries like Germany and the UK leveraging digital health advancements. The Asia-Pacific region is poised for rapid growth, fueled by aging populations in Japan and China and initiatives like Star Health's expansion of home healthcare services in India in June 2024. South America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to see steady growth as healthcare access improves.
Competitive Landscape
Key players like BAYADA Home Health Care, Interim HealthCare, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. focus on innovation and partnerships. Notable developments include India's Lifetime Health raising USD 1.5 million in July 2024 for personalized care platforms and UK-based Heim Health securing GBP 2.2 million in November 2024 for a nursing staff booking platform. These efforts highlight the market's shift toward technology-driven, scalable solutions.
Opportunities and Challenges
Opportunities include expanding digital health integrations and targeting aging populations in emerging markets. Challenges involve addressing staffing shortages and regulatory hurdles. Industry experts should prioritize workforce development, fraud prevention, and scalable digital solutions to capitalize on the home healthcare services market's growth potential.
Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)
- BAYADA Home Health Care
- HealthCare atHOME
- Interim HealthCare Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Genesis HealthCare
- VHA HOME HEALTHCARE
- Healthcare at Home Ltd.
- ParaMed
- Amedisys
- LHC Group, Inc
The Home Healthcare Services Market is analyzed into the following segments:
By Service Type
- Nursing Care
- Physician/Primary Care
- Hospice & Palliative Care
- Physical Therapy
- Nutritional Support
- Others
By Indication
- Neurological & Mental Disorders
- Cardiovascular Disorders
- Hypertension
- Others
By Geography
North America
- USA
- Canada
- Mexico
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Others
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Others
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Others
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Others
