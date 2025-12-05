Miranda Stewart appointed as IBFD’s 12th Visiting Global Scholar

Amsterdam, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce that Prof. Miranda Stewart will be the Visiting Global Scholar at IBFD for 2026/2027. Miranda Stewart is a Professor specialising in taxation law at the University of Melbourne Law School and a Visiting Professor at New York University School of Law, where she is the Faculty Director of the International Tax LLM program. Since 2024, we invite our Visiting Global Scholar to engage in activities at IBFD for two years, since this will allow for deeper collaboration on strategic research projects, continuity in academic output, and meaningful participation in IBFD events and initiatives.

IBFD's Academic Chairman, Prof. Dr Pasquale Pistone expresses; “Miranda is a world-class scholar with unique skills of combining tax law and policy with a global vision of international taxation. Teaming up with her will give IBFD an excellent opportunity to enhance its research abilities in matters connected with her core areas of research, and on the foreseeable tax policy debate coming up in the forthcoming two years.”

“It is exciting to join the IBFD as a Visiting Scholar in 2026. I will be participating in the forthcoming IBFD Academic Conference on the fundamental topic, Ability to Pay, and will be working with the academic research team at the IBFD on research about international tax and the United Nations Framework Convention, as well as other topics. I look forward very much to my participation with the IBFD.” said Miranda.

About Professor Stewart

Miranda Stewart is a Professor specialising in taxation law at the University of Melbourne Law School and a Visiting Professor at New York University School of Law, where she is the Faculty Director of the International Tax LLM program, a leading program in the field globally. Professor Stewart is also an Honorary Professor at the Tax and Transfer Policy Institute, the Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University. Professor Stewart researches and teaches on a range of international and domestic tax law topics, and has also advised governments including the Australian Treasury, and international organisations including the International Monetary Fund. Her publications include her influential book Tax and Government in the 21st Century (2022, Cambridge University Press), for which she was awarded a Doctor of Laws (LLD) by the University of Melbourne.

About the Visting Global Scholar initiative

Every second year, IBFD invites a distinguished academic to join IBFD Academic as the Visiting Global Scholar (formerly professor in residence) at the IBFD headquarters for two years.

The Visiting Global Scholar becomes actively involved in the scientific work of IBFD Academic, with regards to teaching, research and further oral and written dissemination of knowledge in tax law. The Visiting Global Scholar’s research agenda is supported by IBFD Academic, ensuring worldwide exposure. During their tenure, the Visiting Global Scholar delivers a Distinguished Lecture on a research topic being developed into a paper to be submitted to an IBFD Academic periodical. The Visiting Global Scholar initiative started in 2013 and has involved many distinguished global scholars through the years. This two-year appointment, by invitation, allows IBFD to benefit from the knowledge and expertise of one of the leading scholars on International Taxation. You can learn more about the Visiting Global Scholar initiative here: https://www.ibfd.org/ibfd-academic/research-activities-and-partnerships.

About IBFD

IBFD is the leading international provider of cross-border tax expertise. An independent, non-profit foundation, IBFD has a long-standing history in supporting and contributing to tax research and academic activities. IBFD utilizes a global network of tax experts to serve Fortune 500 companies, governments, universities, international consultancy firms and tax advisors. IBFD’s core business is research, publishing (online and print) and education in international taxation. All IBFD products are accessible through IBFD’s Tax Research Platform, the powerful online engine behind efficient tax information and research. Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Amsterdam, IBFD also has a local presence in important markets such as North America, Asia and China.

