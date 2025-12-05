Baltic Horizon Fund subsidiary BOF Sky SIA received notice of lease agreement termination

Baltic Horizon Capital AS, the management company, hereby informs that the subsidiary of the Baltic Horizon Fund BOF Sky SIA has received a notice on the termination of the lease agreement from its tenant Skai Baltija, which operates a shop in the size of approximately 2,600 sq.m in Riga.

This termination intention with the effective date at the end of January 2026 is not permitted and is considered without a ground by the management company, as the unbreakable lease terms under valid lease agreement runs until the end of 2029.

If necessary, the Fund will dispute this termination in courts and will pursue compensation of any losses the Fund as lessor would be incurring in case this illegal termination is indeed pursued by the tenant.

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Baltic Horizon Capital AS.

