$1.08 Bn Ozone Meter Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030: Significant Growth Potential Exists in North America and Asia-Pacific Markets

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ozone Meter Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Ozone Meter Market is projected to increase from USD 802.557 million in 2025 to USD 1.08 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 6.24%.







Ozone meters are electronic devices designed to measure ozone concentrations in air and water, ensuring compliance with standards like the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS). These devices are critical in industrial applications, particularly in water treatment, where they monitor ozone levels in raw, waste, potable, process, and cooling water.

Ozone, a highly unstable gas composed of three oxygen atoms, can form hazardous mixtures if not controlled, necessitating precise monitoring. The market is driven by growing environmental concerns, technological advancements, and increasing demand in wastewater treatment.



Market Trends



The ozone meter market is experiencing growth due to rising industrial applications and heightened awareness of ozone's health risks, such as respiratory issues from inhalation. Technological advancements have improved meter functionality, enabling accurate detection of low ozone concentrations.

Features like wall-mounting or tripod attachment for long-term monitoring simplify operations, making ozone meters indispensable for professionals. The water treatment sector, particularly wastewater management, is a key growth area, as governments worldwide implement stricter regulations to address environmental degradation. The demand for ozone meters in monitoring ozone in industrial wastewater, drinking water, and beverages further supports market expansion.



Market Drivers

Global awareness of environmental deterioration, driven by urbanization and industrialization, has heightened the need for ozone monitoring. The proliferation of factories has increased ozone gas usage in industrial processes, necessitating meters to ensure safe concentrations. Long-term monitoring capabilities, such as fixed installations, allow professionals to track ozone levels continuously, enhancing process control and safety. This trend is fueling demand for ozone meters across various industries.

Rising environmental regulations have spurred investments in wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs), boosting the demand for ozone meters. For instance, the Canadian government, in collaboration with Ontario, is investing significantly in a WWTP, with contributions of USD 3.7 million and USD 908,443, respectively. Such projects underscore the need for ozone meters to monitor water quality, driving market growth as governments prioritize sustainable water management.

Market Challenges



The ozone meter market faces challenges related to high production costs and technical complexities in achieving consistent accuracy across diverse applications. Regulatory variations across regions may also complicate deployment, requiring manufacturers to adapt devices to meet specific standards. Additionally, supply chain vulnerabilities and labor shortages in industrial settings can hinder market growth, particularly in post-pandemic recovery phases.



Regional Analysis



North America leads the ozone meter market due to stringent environmental regulations and robust industrial activity, particularly in the U.S. and Canada. The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth, driven by increasing industrialization and wastewater treatment initiatives in countries like China and India. Europe also holds a significant share, with strong regulatory frameworks supporting environmental monitoring. South America and the Middle East and Africa are emerging markets, driven by growing environmental awareness and infrastructure development.



Competitive Landscape



Market players are adopting strategies such as product innovation, partnerships, and investments to gain a competitive edge. Companies are focusing on developing user-friendly, high-precision ozone meters to meet diverse industrial needs. Recent deals and investments reflect a commitment to advancing technology and expanding market presence, with key players leveraging R&D to address regulatory and performance challenges.



The ozone meter market is poised for growth, driven by environmental concerns, advancements in meter functionality, and the global rise in wastewater treatment projects. North America and Asia-Pacific are key growth regions, supported by regulatory and industrial momentum. Despite challenges like production costs and regulatory complexities, the market's focus on precise, sustainable monitoring solutions positions it for sustained expansion in addressing ozone-related safety and compliance needs.



Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $802.56 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1080 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global



Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

2B Technologies

Aeroqual

Analyticon Instruments Corporation

Bmt Messtechnik Gmbh

Dkk-Toa Corporation

Ecosensors

Labtron Equipment Ltd.

Palintest

Pce Deutschland Gmbh

Trotec Gmbh

Ozone Meter Market Segmentation

By Product

Portable

Handheld

Tabletop

By Application

Food Safety

Water Treatment

Environmental Testing

Manufacturing

Sterilization

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Others

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Thailand

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hejnkr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment