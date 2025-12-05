Laboratory Automation Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030: Growth is Strong in North America, with Rapid Expansion in Asia-Pacific

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laboratory Automation Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Laboratory Automation Market will rise from USD 5.406 billion in 2025 to USD 7.671 billion in 2030, with a 7.25% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).



Laboratory automation systems employ advanced instrumentation to streamline laboratory processes with minimal human intervention, enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and safety. These systems optimize tasks from single steps to entire workflows, reducing reagent use, minimizing waste, and increasing experimental throughput.

The global laboratory automation market is poised for steady growth, driven by growing awareness of automation benefits, technological advancements, and rising investments in drug discovery and biotechnology. However, high production and deployment costs, along with slower adoption among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), may impede market expansion.



Market Drivers

Hardware Segment Dominance



The hardware segment, encompassing laboratory robotics and automated workstations, holds the largest market share. The increasing need for accelerated research and pharmaceutical development fuels demand for these components, as they enhance productivity and streamline complex processes. Automated workstations, in particular, are adopted for their ability to handle high workloads efficiently, supporting scalability in laboratory operations and driving market growth.



Clinical Chemistry Applications



The clinical chemistry segment dominates due to its reliance on automation to manage high workloads with reduced manpower. The growing need for specialized laboratories with automated functions, such as result management, storage, and archiving, further boosts demand. Automation in clinical chemistry enhances precision and reduces lead times, aligning with the industry's push for operational efficiency and data reliability.



Market Restraints



High costs associated with developing and deploying automation systems pose a significant barrier, particularly for SMEs with limited budgets. Additionally, the slower adoption of advanced technologies in smaller labs, due to insufficient infrastructure or expertise, limits market penetration. These challenges necessitate cost-effective solutions and increased awareness to broaden adoption.



Market Segment Analysis



By offering, the market is divided into hardware and software, with hardware leading due to its critical role in automation systems. By application, clinical chemistry holds a dominant share, driven by high-throughput needs, followed by drug discovery and genomics. The biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment is the largest end-user, propelled by the need to manage product complexity, reduce operational costs, and accelerate drug development through automation. Other end-users include academic research and clinical diagnostics.



Geographically, North America commands the largest market share, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption of innovative technologies, and the presence of major players. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth, driven by increasing healthcare investments, rapid R&D sector development, and growing technology adoption in countries like China and India.



Competitive Landscape



Key players, such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, are driving innovation through advanced solutions like AI, machine learning, and robotics. These companies pursue collaborative strategies, including product launches and partnerships, to expand their market presence across diverse applications. The focus is on delivering scalable, efficient automation systems that enhance productivity and data accuracy for end-users in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals.



Regional Analysis



North America's dominance stems from its robust healthcare ecosystem and early adoption of automation technologies. The Asia-Pacific region, however, is a hotspot for growth, fueled by rising healthcare infrastructure investments and expanding R&D activities. Emerging markets in South America also present opportunities, though adoption lags due to cost constraints.



The laboratory automation market is set for robust growth, driven by hardware advancements, clinical chemistry applications, and biotechnology/pharmaceutical demands. North America leads, while Asia-Pacific's rapid development signals strong potential. High costs and SME adoption barriers pose challenges, but ongoing innovations in AI and robotics, coupled with strategic investments, will sustain market momentum, enhancing efficiency and safety in laboratory processes.



Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global



Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

Danaher Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Tecan Trading AG

Synchron

Hudson Robotics Inc.

F. Hoffmann- La Roche AG

Scienion AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

COPAN ITALIA spa

Horiba, Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

HighRes Biosolutions

The Laboratory Automation Market is analyzed into the following segments:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Automation Type

Modular

Fully-Automated

By Application

Immunodiagnostics

Molecular Diagnostics

Drug Development

Hematology

Others

By End-User

Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research & Academic Institutes

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Thailand

Taiwan

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fxu13

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment