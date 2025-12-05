$9.62 Bn Insect Repellent Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030: Expansion in Online Sales, Fueled by E-commerce Adoption, Further Boosts Market Potential

The insect repellent market is set for robust growth driven by rising vector-borne diseases and supportive government initiatives. Key opportunities exist in the Asia Pacific region due to high disease prevalence and increased consumer awareness.

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insect Repellent Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The insect repellent market is expected to grow from USD 7.346 billion in 2025 to USD 9.619 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 5.54%.

The global insect repellent market is poised for significant growth, driven by the rising prevalence of vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, chikungunya, Zika virus, and yellow fever. Increasing global health concerns, coupled with government-led initiatives and substantial investments in disease control, are fueling demand for insect repellent solutions.

The market is further supported by growing consumer awareness of the need for preventive measures against insect-borne diseases, particularly in regions with high disease incidence. The expansion of online sales channels, facilitated by increased internet penetration and consumer preference for e-commerce, is also a key growth factor. However, challenges such as limited awareness in some regions and the high cost of advanced repellent formulations may pose constraints to market expansion.

Market Drivers

Rising Threat of Diseases and Government Initiatives

The escalating incidence of insect-borne diseases is a primary driver of the insect repellent market. These diseases pose significant public health risks, particularly to vulnerable populations such as children under five, prompting heightened demand for protective solutions. Government initiatives are playing a crucial role in curbing disease spread and raising awareness. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) has implemented strategies to combat malaria, including updated global malaria strategies in 2021 aimed at reducing incidence and mortality rates by 90% by 2030. Such efforts, combined with increased funding for disease control, are driving the adoption of insect repellents as a critical preventive measure.

Growth in Online Sales Channels

The online sales segment is witnessing promising growth, fueled by expanding distribution channels and rising internet penetration, particularly in developing economies like India and China. Consumers are increasingly turning to e-commerce platforms for convenient access to insect repellent products, supported by the growing availability of these products online. The inclination toward online purchasing, driven by competitive pricing and ease of access, is significantly contributing to market expansion, especially in regions with improving digital infrastructure.

Geographical Outlook

North America

North America holds a significant share of the insect repellent market, driven by robust consumer awareness and established distribution networks. The region benefits from proactive health campaigns and access to advanced repellent products, supporting steady market growth.

Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific region, particularly countries like India, Indonesia, and Thailand, is experiencing rapid market growth due to the high prevalence of vector-borne diseases and proactive government initiatives. In India, the surge in diseases like dengue has heightened demand for insect repellents, as climatic fluctuations and inadequate preventive measures exacerbate disease spread. These factors, combined with growing consumer awareness, are propelling market demand in the region.

The expansion of online sales channels, fueled by growing internet penetration and e-commerce adoption, further accelerates market growth. While challenges like cost and awareness gaps persist, the market's alignment with global health priorities and digital trends positions it for sustained expansion, offering opportunities for manufacturers to innovate and capture growing demand.

Key Benefits of this Report:

  • Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.
  • Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.
  • Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.
  • Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.
  • Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:

  • Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030
  • Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis
  • Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis
  • Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages160
Forecast Period2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$7.35 billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$9.62 billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate5.5%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

  • Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
  • Sawyer Products, Inc.
  • GODREJ LTD.
  • Dabur Odomos
  • Spectrum Brands, Inc.
  • Enesis Group
  • S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.
  • PIC
  • Quantum Health
  • Newell Brands

Segmentation:

By Insect Type

  • Mosquito
  • Bugs
  • Others

By Product Type

  • Aerosol
  • Coil
  • Creams and Lotions
  • Vaporizers
  • Patch
  • Others

By Active Ingredient

  • Synthetic
  • Natural

By Application

  • Humans
  • Pets

By Sales Channel

  • Online
  • Offline

By Geography

  • North America
  • USA
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Others
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Spain
  • Others
  • Middle East and Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Others
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/21a7xa

