$58.43 Bn Building Energy Management System Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030: Growth Driven by the Need for Efficient Control and Monitoring of Building Services

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Energy Management System Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Building Energy Management System Market is expected to grow from USD 29.647 billion in 2025 to USD 58.432 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 14.53%



The global building energy management system (BEMS) market, also referred to as building automation system (BAS) or building management system (BMS), is experiencing robust growth, driven by the need for efficient control and monitoring of building services such as heating, lighting, air conditioning, ventilation, fire systems, and power systems.

BEMS leverages computer-based technology to optimize energy usage, enhance operational efficiency, and improve building sustainability. The market is propelled by stringent energy efficiency standards, rising demand for commercial and residential buildings, and the growing adoption of renewable energy sources and IoT-enabled smart technologies. However, high installation costs remain a key challenge to widespread adoption.



Market Growth Drivers

Stringent Energy Efficiency Standards

Increasing global emphasis on energy conservation, driven by stringent regulations, is a primary driver. Governments worldwide are enforcing policies to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, prompting building owners to adopt BEMS for compliance and cost savings. These systems enable real-time monitoring and optimization of energy-intensive systems, aligning with sustainability goals and reducing operational expenses.



Growing Adoption of IoT and Smart Technologies

The proliferation of IoT and smart home appliances is transforming building management, enabling seamless integration and automation of building systems. IoT-driven BEMS solutions offer advanced analytics, remote monitoring, and predictive maintenance, enhancing energy efficiency and occupant comfort. The rise of smart cities and green buildings further accelerates demand, particularly in regions with significant infrastructure development.



Rising Renewable Energy Integration

The global shift toward renewable energy sources, spurred by escalating energy costs, is boosting BEMS adoption. Building owners are increasingly integrating solar, wind, and other clean energy systems, relying on BEMS to manage and optimize power distribution. This trend supports market growth by aligning with environmental sustainability objectives.



Market Restraint

High Installation Costs



The high upfront costs of BEMS installation, including hardware, software, and integration expenses, pose a barrier, particularly for smaller buildings or budget-constrained projects. While long-term energy savings offset these costs, the initial investment can deter adoption in some markets.



Geographical Outlook



North America and Europe dominate the BEMS market, driven by supportive government initiatives, advanced infrastructure, and strong regulatory frameworks promoting energy efficiency. The Asia-Pacific region is poised for significant growth, fueled by rapid economic development, increasing infrastructure investments, and smart city initiatives in countries like China and India. The Middle East, Africa, and South America also contribute, with emerging markets adopting BEMS to support sustainable urban development.



Competitive Landscape



The BEMS market is competitive, with key players including Schneider Electric, Johnson Controls, IBM, Honeywell, Siemens, General Electric, BuildingIQ, Iconics, Coppertree Analytics, and Delta Electronics. These companies are focusing on IoT integration, AI-driven analytics, and strategic partnerships to enhance their offerings and maintain market leadership.



Market Outlook



The BEMS market is set for substantial growth through 2030, driven by energy efficiency mandates, IoT adoption, and renewable energy integration. North America and Europe's dominance, alongside Asia-Pacific's rapid expansion, highlight key opportunities. Challenges like high installation costs are being mitigated through scalable solutions, ensuring sustained market momentum as BEMS becomes integral to sustainable building management.



Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2020 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 149 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $29.65 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $58.43 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.5% Regions Covered Global



Company Profiling: Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

Schneider Electric

Johnson Controls

IBM

Honeywell

Siemens

General Electric

BuildingIQ

Iconics

Coppertree Analytics

Delta Electronics

Segmentation:



By Offering



Solution

Services

By Deployment Model



On-Premise

Cloud

Hardware

By Application



Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Others

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Thailand

Others

