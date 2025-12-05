$3.25+ Bn Tissue Banking Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030: Opportunities Driven by Rising Demand for Specimens in Chronic Disease Treatment and Advancements in R&D

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tissue Banking Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The tissue banking market is expected to grow from USD 2.128 billion in 2025 to USD 3.286 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 9.07%

Tissue banks, which collect and store biological specimens for future use, are pivotal in supporting advancements in healthcare and research, particularly in the treatment of chronic diseases and tissue regeneration. This summary highlights key growth drivers and geographical trends based on market developments from 2024 onward, tailored for industry experts.







Market Growth Drivers

Rising Demand for Tissue in Chronic Disease Treatment

The global tissue banking market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing demand for fresh specimens and tissues in medical and research applications. The escalating need for tissues to treat chronic conditions, such as cancer, is a primary driver of the global tissue banking market. Tissue banks provide critical specimens used in regenerative therapies, addressing the growing prevalence of chronic disorders.

In the United States, the tissue banking network is robust, with approximately 58 accredited tissue banks, as reported by the American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB). These banks are certified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), ensuring compliance with stringent regulatory standards. Blood tissues and cells dominate the market, reflecting their critical role in regenerative treatments. Government support, particularly in the U.S., further accelerates market expansion by promoting tissue bank utilization in healthcare.



Advancements in Research and Development



The surge in research and development (R&D) activities focused on tissue regeneration and chronic disease treatment is propelling the tissue banking market forward. Innovations, such as stem cell applications for developing various tissues, represent significant breakthroughs in the medical and health research sectors. Major industry players, including Allergan and Hamilton Companies, are investing heavily in tissue engineering, enhancing the development and application of tissue-based therapies. These R&D efforts are expanding the scope of tissue banks, enabling them to meet the growing demand for advanced therapeutic solutions and driving market growth.



Geographical Outlook

North America's Dominant Market Share



North America holds the largest share of the global tissue banking market, driven by a well-established network of tissue banks and robust R&D in tissue engineering. The region benefits from the presence of leading market players and a high incidence of chronic diseases, which increase the demand for tissue-based treatments. The U.S., in particular, leads due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, FDA-accredited tissue banks, and supportive government policies. These factors collectively position North America as the epicenter of tissue banking innovation and market growth.



Conclusion



The global tissue banking market is poised for continued expansion, fueled by the rising need for tissues in chronic disease treatment and advancements in tissue engineering research. North America remains the market leader, supported by a strong network of accredited tissue banks and significant investments from key players. As the medical and research sectors increasingly rely on tissue banks, the market is expected to maintain its growth trajectory, offering substantial opportunities for stakeholders in the healthcare and biotechnology industries.



