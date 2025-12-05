Robotic Vehicle Sensor Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030: Opportunities Driven by Government Initiatives Like NIST's AV Programme, Significant Robotics Investments, China's Manufacturing Leadership

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Vehicle Sensor Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Robotic Vehicle Sensor Market is expected to grow from USD 336.900 million in 2025 to USD 1.08 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 26.37%.



The robotic vehicle sensor market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing adoption of sensors in autonomous vehicles (AVs). The integration of advanced sensors such as radar, LiDAR, and cameras is critical to enabling autonomous driving capabilities, fueling demand for these technologies.

The global electric vehicle (EV) market, a key driver of this demand, is projected to reach USD 1.31 trillion by 2028, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation. This expansion in the EV sector is expected to further accelerate the need for robotic vehicle sensors, as they are essential for vehicle perception, navigation, and safety systems.



Market Growth Drivers

Government Initiatives



Government support plays a pivotal role in the market's growth. For instance, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the United States is advancing its Automated Vehicle (AV) Programme, funded by the SERI initiative. This program focuses on improving system performance and measurement methods for AV sensors, perception systems, artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and communications.

It also includes the development of a system interaction testbed to evaluate how AV systems interact, building on previous efforts to standardize and enhance autonomous vehicle technologies. Such initiatives create a favorable environment for the development and adoption of robotic vehicle sensors.



Investments in Robotics



Significant investments in the robotics industry are also driving market growth. Governments and private sectors are channeling funds into research and development to advance robotic technologies, including sensors. These investments aim to enhance innovation, improve industrial capabilities, and expand the application of robotics across various sectors.

For example, national strategies in leading economies are fostering the development of high-end robotic products, optimizing industry structures, and increasing the availability of advanced sensors, which directly supports the growth of the robotic vehicle sensor market.



Geographical Outlook

Asia-Pacific: China's Dominance



China is poised to be the fastest-growing market for robotic vehicle sensors in the Asia-Pacific region. The country's leadership in manufacturing robots and sensors is underpinned by its robust consumer electronics industry and access to raw materials. China's manufacturing base supports sensor production for diverse applications, including defense, aerospace, and industrial sectors. The high production volume of robotics in China further contributes to market growth. The country's focus on expanding its robotics ecosystem, coupled with its manufacturing prowess, positions it as a global leader in the robotic vehicle sensor market.



The robotic vehicle sensor market is on a strong growth trajectory, propelled by the rising demand for autonomous vehicles and the expansion of the global EV market. Government initiatives, such as NIST's AV Programme, and substantial investments in robotics are key catalysts. China's dominance in the Asia-Pacific region, driven by its manufacturing capabilities and robotics production, further accelerates market expansion. As autonomous vehicle technologies advance, the demand for sophisticated sensors is expected to grow, making this a critical area for industry stakeholders to monitor.



Company Profiling: Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH

Ouster, Inc.

Velodyne Lidar

LeddarTech Inc.

Continental AG

Valeo

Innoviz Technologies, LTD.

Benewake (Beijing) Co., Ltd

Different segments covered under the robotic vehicle sensor market report are as below:

By Type

Radar

LiDAR

Camera

Ultrasonic Sensors

Others

By Level of Automation

L1/L2

L3

L4/L5

By Application

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Industrial/Off-Road Vehicles

Logistics and Warehousing

Public Transportation

By Vehicle Type

Electric Vehicles (EVs)

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicles

Hybrid Vehicles

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Indonesia

Thailand

Others

