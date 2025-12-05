Automotive Imaging Sensors Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030: Rising Safety Requirements, Advanced Driver-assistance Technologies, Heightened Consumer Demand for Enhanced Vehicle Safety Features

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Imaging Sensors Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The automotive imaging sensors market is expected to grow from USD 4.061 billion in 2025 to USD 6.769 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 10.76%.



Automotive imaging sensors provide precise assessments essential for safe vehicle operation, utilizing shared hardware and software for diopter measurements and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) image analysis.

The market is expanding rapidly due to the integration of sophisticated cameras and sensor systems, including surround-view setups and mirror-replacement applications, enhancing driver comfort and safety. Global regulations and technological advancements are driving higher adoption rates of these systems.



These sensors offer significant advantages for the automotive industry. Their high sensitivity in low-light conditions and high-speed imaging capabilities improve visibility during nighttime driving or in tunnels, while also enhancing daytime performance. They exhibit robustness in bright environments, reducing damage risks. Additionally, automotive image sensors can simultaneously capture data from multiple LED transmitters, such as those on traffic lights and vehicle rear arrays, delivering critical driving insights.



Market Drivers



The growth of the automotive image sensors market is propelled by increasing road safety concerns, stringent government regulations, and innovations in image-sensing technologies. Rising global demand for active safety systems accelerates market expansion, particularly in economically developed nations where vehicle safety features and consumer preferences for guidance devices are surging.

The proliferation of light-duty vehicles and the integration of camera-based convenience features in luxury cars further influence the market. Financial stability, rigorous passenger safety protocols, and the adoption of digital equipment also benefit the sector. Moreover, the escalating incidence of road accidents has spurred the development of advanced safety systems incorporating automotive image sensors, with regulations aimed at mitigation providing a positive impetus.



Geographical Outlook



Europe commands a substantial share of the automotive image sensors market, driven by increasing light vehicle consumption, urbanization, economic stability, major automaker presence, user preferences for GPS devices, and smart device proliferation. Demand for vehicles equipped with advanced systems, including camera sensors alongside infotainment and air filtration features, fuels growth. Government policies emphasizing passenger safety further bolster the market, promoting the use of supplementary vision devices where traditional mirrors fall short.



The Asia Pacific region maintains comparable market shares and is poised for significant growth, attributed to heightened vehicle safety concerns, the entry of premium automotive manufacturers, and the presence of key automakers. These factors collectively enhance the adoption of imaging sensors in the region.



Technology Segmentation



ADAS technology is expected to account for a significant portion of the automotive image sensors market. ADAS supports varying levels of autonomous driving by automating and enhancing vehicle systems to mitigate human error, the primary cause of accidents. Image sensors within ADAS camera modules convert visual inputs into electronic signals for processing, enabling features like intelligent cruise control and intelligent speed assistance (ISA). These capabilities help maintain safe distances and prevent speeding, substantially improving overall vehicle safety.



Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 155 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.06 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.77 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.7% Regions Covered Global



Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

Onsemi

Samsung

OmniVision Technologies Inc

Denso Corporation

Continental AG

STMicroelectronics NV

Sony Corporation

Infineon Technologies

Market Segments

By Type

CMOS Sensors

CCD Sensors

Others

By Resolution

Up to 2 MP

2 to 5 MP

5 to 8 MP

Greater than 8 MP

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Application

Autonomous Driving

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

Surround Monitoring

Others

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Others

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Taiwan

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qylyxx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment