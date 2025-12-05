$103.7 Bn Smart Hospitals Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Hospitals Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Smart Hospitals Market is expected to grow from USD 56.147 billion in 2025 to USD 103.697 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 13.05%.
The increasing adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHR) systems serves as a fundamental market driver, enabling more efficient and organized patient data management while improving patient outcomes and reducing medical errors. EHR implementation streamlines patient information capture, storage, and sharing processes, reducing manual errors and increasing operational efficiency.
These systems help healthcare providers meet regulatory requirements for patient privacy and data security, improving care quality while reducing penalty risks. National-level EHR system implementations create unified, cross-border healthcare systems, with comprehensive national platforms used by healthcare providers across entire countries.
Government Initiative Support
Favorable government initiatives represent critical growth drivers as aging populations and increasing chronic disease prevalence create growing demand for high-quality healthcare services that improve patient outcomes while reducing costs. Government initiatives promoting healthcare technology adoption and patient care improvement drive smart hospital market expansion.
These initiatives encompass technology investment programs, regulation and policy implementations encouraging smart solution adoption, and research and development support for new healthcare technologies.
Investment and Partnership Dynamics
Healthcare Sector Investment Activity
The healthcare sector attracts significant investments from private and public organizations, fueling smart hospital market growth through substantial capital deployment in technological advancement and infrastructure development.
New technology developments including telemedicine, wearable medical devices, and robotics drive market expansion through innovative solution creation and deployment capabilities. High-tech hospitals actively seek business partnerships to enhance efficiency and deliver innovative patient treatments.
Strategic partnerships between healthcare facilities and technology companies enable patient navigation enhancement through digital mapping systems and health information access through search platforms, demonstrating practical smart hospital implementation benefits.
Key Market Participants
Major market participants include established technology and healthcare solution providers offering comprehensive technologies necessary for smart hospital operations. These companies provide collaboration and communication enhancement solutions for healthcare providers, including video conferencing and telemedicine platforms designed to enhance patient care delivery.
Communication and collaboration solutions encompass nurse call systems and intercom technologies that improve healthcare provider coordination and patient care quality through enhanced connectivity and response capabilities.
Geographic Market Distribution
North American Market Leadership
North America maintains a notable market share driven by high healthcare spending levels that create demand for efficient and effective healthcare solutions, spurring regional smart hospital market investment. The region benefits from extensive pools of highly trained healthcare professionals enabling effective smart hospital solution development and implementation.
Strong government support for digital health solution adoption provides favorable market growth environments. Leading healthcare providers in the region make significant investments in smart hospital system development, implementing advanced medical imaging equipment and deploying robotic systems for medication delivery and specimen transportation, reducing staff workload while improving patient safety.
Asia Pacific Growth Potential
The Asia Pacific region demonstrates substantial market potential with expected forecast period growth driven by significant healthcare industry expansion, increasing healthcare spending, and growing demand for high-quality healthcare services. Regional growth is further supported by infectious disease prevalence and genetic disorder considerations that drive market expansion requirements.
Key Benefits of this Report:
- Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.
- Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.
- Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.
- Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.
- Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.
Report Coverage:
- Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030
- Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis
- Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis
- Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|145
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$56.15 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$103.7 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- GE Healthcare
- Medtronic plc
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Securitas Healthcare
- McKesson Corporation
- Olympus Corporation
- Pepperl+Fuchs
- Samsung Corporation
- Siemens AG
Smart Hospitals Market Segments:
By Offering
- Hardware
- Software & Services
By Technology
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Internet of Things (IoT)
- Big Data
- Others
By Connectivity
- Wired
- Wireless
By Application
- Electronic Health Records
- Remote Medicine Engagement
- Clinical Workflow
- Telemedicine & Virtual Care
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- USA
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Others
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Taiwan
- Others
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/blcjag
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment