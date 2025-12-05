Dublin, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Imaging Software Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 3D Imaging Software Market is expected to grow from USD 31.663 billion in 2025 to USD 58.054 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 12.89%.



The 3D Imaging Software Market Study delivers a comprehensive analysis of the global 3D imaging software market, providing industry experts with critical insights into market trends, technological advancements, and competitive strategies shaping this rapidly evolving sector.

This study explores key market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities, with detailed segmentation by mode of deployment, type, application, end-user, and geography. Designed to support strategic decision-making, the 3D Imaging Software Market Study equips stakeholders with data-driven forecasts, regulatory insights, and competitive intelligence to navigate the dynamic landscape of 3D imaging software solutions.



Study Overview



The 3D Imaging Software Market Study includes robust analyses such as Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Industry Value Chain Analysis, and market share evaluations, alongside strategic recommendations and regulatory insights to help stakeholders capitalize on growth opportunities. The study highlights key driving factors, such as the increasing adoption of AI-enhanced imaging and demand for immersive visualization, and challenges, including high software costs and data processing requirements.



Competitive Environment and Analysis



In the competitive intelligence section of the 3D Imaging Software Market Study, key players are highlighted for their strategic initiatives to strengthen market presence.

Planmeca Oy



introduced an advanced version of its Romexis 3D imaging software in 2024, integrating AI-driven visualization tools to enhance dental diagnostic precision, targeting healthcare applications in Europe and North America. This development reinforces Planmeca's leadership in medical imaging solutions. Similarly,

Artec3D



launched its Artec Studio 19 software in early 2025, featuring improved scanning and modeling capabilities for industrial applications, securing contracts with major heavy engineering firms in Asia Pacific. The study also includes market share analysis, mergers, acquisitions, and a competitive dashboard to provide a holistic view of the competitive landscape.



Conclusion



The 3D Imaging Software Market Study is an essential resource for industry experts seeking to understand the complexities of the 3D imaging software market. By offering detailed segmentation, technological outlooks, and competitive intelligence, this study provides a robust framework for identifying opportunities and formulating effective strategies. With leading players like Planmeca Oy and Artec3D driving innovation in AI-enhanced visualization and advanced scanning solutions, the 3D Imaging Software Market Study empowers stakeholders to stay competitive in this dynamic and rapidly growing industry.



Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $31.66 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $58.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8% Regions Covered Global



Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

3Shape

I2S

Planmeca Oy

Dentsply Sirona

Carestream

Shining 3D

Artec3D

Up3D

Evatronix SA

Peel3D

Nikon Metrology

Different segments covered under the 3D imaging software market report are as below:

By Mode of Deployment

On-Demand

On-Premise

By Type

Visualization

Scanning

Rendering

Modeling

Layout and Animation

By Application

Architectural and Product Visualization

High-End Video Games

Marketing and Advertisement

Training Simulation

By End-User

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Building and Construction

Defense

Heavy Engineering

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u5aqqb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment