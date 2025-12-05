Victoria’s Secret & Co. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results and Raises Full Year Guidance

Delivered Net Sales of $1.472 Billion, a 9% Increase Versus Prior Year, Exceeding Expectations

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victoria’s Secret & Co. (“VS&Co” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VSCO) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended November 1, 2025.

Hillary Super, VS&Co Chief Executive Officer, said, “We delivered a standout third quarter, with outperformance on net sales and earnings per share, exceeding the high-end of our guidance. Net sales increased 9% over last year, driven by strength across Victoria’s Secret, PINK and Beauty, and supported by momentum across channels and geographies. These outstanding results reflect disciplined execution of our Path to Potential strategy. Building on the third quarter’s outperformance as well as the solid start to our fourth quarter, we are raising our full year outlook and are well positioned for a successful holiday season and finish to our fiscal 2025.”

Ms. Super concluded, “With two iconic brands, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, a curated product assortment, high-emotion marketing and a relentless customer focus, we are reinforcing our leadership in global intimates and beauty. As we continue to advance our Path to Potential strategy, we are accelerating global growth, elevating brand distinctiveness, and unlocking greater value across our ecosystem to drive long-term profitable growth.”

Scott Sekella, VS&Co Chief Financial and Operating Officer, said, “Building on strong first-half results, our third quarter exceeded expectations. We delivered robust adjusted gross margin expansion of 170 basis points, driven by a reduced promotional approach and higher regular-priced selling, while leveraging the strength of our business model. We remain focused on managing costs while prioritizing investments in product innovation, brand strength, and customer experience. These efforts, along with the solid operational foundation we have built enables us to scale effectively and support the Company’s growth, giving us confidence in delivering a strong finish to the year and positioning VS&Co for long-term success.”

Third Quarter 2025 Results

The Company reported net sales of $1.472 billion for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 9% compared to net sales of $1.347 billion for the third quarter of 2024 and above our previously communicated guidance range of $1.390 billion to $1.420 billion. Total comparable sales for the third quarter of 2025 increased 8%.

The Company reported operating loss for the third quarter of 2025 of $19 million compared to operating loss of $47 million in the third quarter of 2024. The Company reported net loss of $37 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025 compared to net loss of $56 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024.

Excluding the impact of the adjusted items described at the conclusion of this press release, adjusted operating income for the third quarter of 2025 was breakeven at $0 million, which was better than our previously communicated guidance range of adjusted operating loss of $35 million to $55 million. This result compares to last year’s third quarter adjusted operating loss of $28 million. Adjusted net loss for the third quarter of 2025 was $22 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, which was better than our previously communicated guidance range of adjusted net loss per diluted share of $0.55 to $0.75. This result compares to last year’s third quarter adjusted net loss of $39 million, or $0.50 per diluted share.

Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2025 Outlook

The Company is raising its full year outlook and is now forecasting net sales in the range of $6.450 billion to $6.480 billion, compared to prior guidance of $6.330 billion to $6.410 billion. At this forecasted level of net sales, adjusted operating income is expected to be in the range of $350 million to $375 million, compared to prior guidance of $270 million to $320 million. Adjusted net income per diluted share for the full year 2025 is estimated to be in the range of $2.40 to $2.65, compared to prior guidance of $1.80 to $2.20. This outlook includes an estimated net tariff impact of approximately $90 million for fiscal year 2025, compared to prior guidance of $100 million.

For the fourth quarter, the Company is forecasting net sales to be in the range of $2.170 billion to $2.200 billion compared to last year’s fourth quarter net sales of $2.106 billion. At this forecasted level of net sales, adjusted operating income for the fourth quarter of 2025 is expected to be in the range of $265 million to $290 million. Adjusted net income per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2025 is estimated to be in the range of $2.20 to $2.45. As previously disclosed, last year’s results include an approximately $26 million benefit to net sales, gross margin and operating income as a result of the Company’s cumulative adjustment for its change in accounting estimate related to expected future redemption on outstanding gift cards.

Adjusted Financial Information

At the conclusion of this press release, we have included a reconciliation of reported to adjusted results and forecasted results.

Quarterly Earnings Conference Call

Total Net Sales (Millions):

Third

Quarter

2025

Third

Quarter

2024

%

Inc/

(Dec)

Year-to-

Date

2025

Year-to-

Date

2024

%

Inc/

(Dec)

Stores – North America $ 778.2 $ 738.1 5.4 % $ 2,324.3 $ 2,267.2 2.5 % Direct1 428.5 411.0 4.3 % 1,268.2 1,290.1 (1.7 %) International2 264.8 198.3 33.5 % 691.1 566.8 21.9 % Total $ 1,471.5 $ 1,347.4 9.2 % $ 4,283.6 $ 4,124.1 3.9 %

1 – Year-to-date results include an approximately $20 million negative impact on direct net sales from the website closure due to the security incident in the second quarter of 2025. Beginning in the third quarter of 2025, direct sales in the European Union are reported in our International channel. Direct sales in the European Union were $12 million in the third quarter of 2025. Prior to the third quarter of 2025, direct sales in the European Union are reported in our Direct channel.

2 – Results include consolidated joint venture sales in China, royalties associated with franchise partners sales, wholesale sales, and beginning in the third quarter of 2025 direct sales in the European Union. Direct sales in the European Union were $12 million in the third quarter of 2025. Prior to the third quarter of 2025, direct sales in the European Union are reported in our Direct channel.





Comparable Sales Increase (Decrease):

Third

Quarter

2025 Third

Quarter

2024 Year-to-Date

2025 Year-to-Date

2024 Stores and Direct1 8% 3% 4% (2%) Stores Only2 5% 2% 3% (4%)

NOTE: Please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for further discussion regarding our comparable sales calculation.

1 – Results include company-operated stores in the U.S. and Canada, consolidated joint venture stores in China and direct sales.

2 – Results include company-operated stores in the U.S. and Canada and consolidated joint venture stores in China.





Total Stores:

Stores at 2/1/25 Opened Closed Stores at 11/1/25 Company-Operated: U.S. 782 12 (26) 768 Canada 24 1 (1) 24 Subtotal Company-Operated 806 13 (27) 792 China Joint Venture: Beauty & Accessories1 30 - (9) 21 Full Assortment 40 3 (1) 42 Subtotal China Joint Venture 70 3 (10) 63 Partner-Operated: Beauty & Accessories 324 33 (18) 339 Full Assortment 181 29 (4) 206 Subtotal Partner-Operated 505 62 (22) 545 Adore Me 6 - (2) 4 Total 1,387 78 (61) 1,404

1 – Includes seven partner-operated stores at 11/1/25.





VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS

THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED NOVEMBER 1, 2025 AND NOVEMBER 2, 2024

(Unaudited)

(In thousands except per share amounts)

2025 2024 Net Sales $ 1,471,519 $ 1,347,424 Costs of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy (935,377 ) (879,137 ) Gross Profit 536,142 468,287 General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses (555,214 ) (514,963 ) Operating Loss (19,072 ) (46,676 ) Interest Expense (18,378 ) (22,433 ) Other Income (Loss) 141 (456 ) Loss Before Income Taxes (37,309 ) (69,565 ) Benefit for Income Taxes (5,965 ) (14,815 ) Net Loss (31,344 ) (54,750 ) Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 6,004 1,477 Net Loss Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co. $ (37,348 ) $ (56,227 ) Net Loss Per Diluted Share Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co. $ (0.46 ) $ (0.71 ) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding1 80,632 78,718 1Reported Weighted Average Shares Outstanding in the third quarter of 2025 and 2024 reflect basic shares due to the Net Loss.







VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS

THIRTY-NINE WEEKS ENDED NOVEMBER 1, 2025 AND NOVEMBER 2, 2024

(Unaudited)

(In thousands except per share amounts)

2025 2024 Net Sales $ 4,283,605 $ 4,124,059 Costs of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy (2,754,221 ) (2,653,091 ) Gross Profit 1,529,384 1,470,968 General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses (1,487,712 ) (1,429,052 ) Operating Income 41,672 41,916 Interest Expense (53,272 ) (65,531 ) Other Income 4,221 338 Loss Before Income Taxes (7,379 ) (23,277 ) Provision for Income Taxes 3,163 1,815 Net Loss Per Diluted Share Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co. (10,542 ) (25,092 ) Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 12,234 2,975 Net Loss Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co. $ (22,776 ) $ (28,067 ) Net Loss Per Diluted Share Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co. $ (0.28 ) $ (0.36 ) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding1 80,062 78,335 1Reported Weighted Average Shares Outstanding in 2025 and 2024 reflect basic shares due to the Net Loss.









VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

PERIODS ENDED NOVEMBER 1, 2025 AND NOVEMBER 2, 2024

(Unaudited)

(In thousands except per share amounts)

In addition to our results provided in accordance with GAAP, provided below are non-GAAP financial measures that present operating income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co. and net income (loss) per diluted share attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co. on an adjusted basis for the reported period and forecasted periods provided in this release, which remove certain non-recurring, infrequent or unusual items that we believe are not indicative of the results of our ongoing operations due to their size and nature. The intangible asset amortization excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures is excluded because the amortization, unlike the related revenue, is not affected by operations of any particular period unless an intangible asset becomes impaired or the estimated useful life of an intangible asset is revised. We use adjusted financial information as key performance measures of our results of operations for the purpose of evaluating performance internally. These non-GAAP measurements are not intended to replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP. Instead, we believe that the presentation of adjusted financial information provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. Further, our definition of non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies. The tables below reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to each non-GAAP financial measure.

Third Quarter

Year-to-Date

2025

2024

2025

2024

Reconciliation of Reported to Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

Reported Operating Income (Loss) - GAAP $ (19,072 ) $ (46,676 ) $ 41,672 $ 41,916 Amortization of Intangible Assets (a) 6,284 6,284 18,852 18,852 Restructuring and Other One-time Items (b) 6,850 12,548 20,328 12,548 Adore Me Acquisition-related Items (c) 5,920 (186 ) 5,920 524 Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) $ (18 ) $ (28,030 ) $ 86,772 $ 73,840 Reconciliation of Reported to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co. Reported Net Loss Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co. - GAAP $ (37,348 ) $ (56,227 ) $ (22,776 ) $ (28,067 ) Amortization of Intangible Assets (a) 6,284 6,284 18,852 18,852 Restructuring and Other One-time Items (b) 6,850 12,548 20,328 12,548 Adore Me Acquisition-related Items (c) 5,920 1,400 5,920 4,300 Tax Effect of Adjusted Items (3,273 ) (3,473 ) (9,794 ) (6,533 ) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co. $ (21,567 ) $ (39,468 ) $ 12,530 $ 1,100 Reconciliation of Reported to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co. Reported Net Loss Per Diluted Share Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co. - GAAP $ (0.46 ) $ (0.71 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.36 ) Amortization of Intangible Assets (a) 0.06 0.06 0.17 0.17 Restructuring and Other One-time Items (b) 0.07 0.13 0.19 0.13 Adore Me Acquisition-related Items (c) 0.07 0.02 0.07 0.06 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co. $ (0.27 ) $ (0.50 ) $ 0.15 $ 0.01





(a) In both the third quarter of 2025 and 2024, we recognized amortization expense of $6.3 million ($4.7 million net of tax expense of $1.6 million) in general, administrative and store operating expense, related to our definite-lived intangible assets. In both year-to-date 2025 and 2024, we recognized amortization expense of $18.9 million ($14.0 million net of tax expense of $4.9 million) in general, administrative and store operating expense, related to our definite-lived intangible assets. (b) In the third quarter of 2025, we recognized pre-tax charges of $6.9 million ($5.6 million net of tax expense of $1.3 million), $6.0 million included in general, administrative and store operating expense and $0.9 million included in buying and occupancy expense, related to activities to continue to restructure our executive leadership team and organizational structure, as well as income related to a one-time item. Year-to-date 2025, we recognized pre-tax charges of $20.3 million ($15.8 million net of tax expense of $4.5 million), $17.2 million included in general, administrative and store operating expense and $3.1 million included in buying and occupancy expense, related to activities to continue to restructure our executive leadership team and organizational structure, as well as net expense related to other one-time items. In the third quarter of 2024 and year-to-date 2024, we recognized a pre-tax charge of $12.5 million ($10.6 million net of tax expense of $1.9 million) in general, administrative and store operating expense related to the appointment of a new CEO and the elimination of two executive officer roles to restructure our executive leadership team. (c) In the third quarter and year-to-date 2025, we recognized pre-tax expense of $5.9 million ($5.5 million net of tax expense of $0.4 million), included in general, administrative and store operating expense, related to the financial impact of purchase accounting items and professional service costs related to the acquisition of Adore Me. In the third quarter of 2024, we recognized pre-tax expense of $1.4 million ($1.5 million net of tax benefit of $0.1 million), income of $0.2 million included in general, administrative and store operating expense and interest expense of $1.6 million, related to the financial impact of purchase accounting items related to the acquisition of Adore Me. Year-to-date 2024, we recognized pre-tax expense of $4.3 million ($4.6 million net of tax benefit of $0.3 million), expense of $0.5 million included in general, administrative and store operating expense and interest expense of $3.8 million, related to the financial impact of purchase accounting items related to the acquisition of Adore Me.









VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO. FORECASTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION FORECASTED FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR ENDING JANUARY 31, 2026 (Unaudited) (In millions except per share amounts) Forecasted Forecasted Fourth Quarter Full Year 2025

2025

Reconciliation of Forecasted GAAP to Adjusted Operating Income Forecasted Operating Income - GAAP $ 259 to 284 $ 299 to 324 Amortization of Intangible Assets (a) 6 25 Restructuring and Other One-time Items (b) - 20 Adore Me Acquisition-related Items (c) - 6 Forecasted Adjusted Operating Income $ 265 to 290 $ 350 to 375 Reconciliation of Forecasted GAAP to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co. Forecasted Net Income Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co. - GAAP $ 182 to 202 $ 160 to 180 Amortization of Intangible Assets (a) 6 25 Restructuring and Other One-time Items (b) - 20 Adore Me Acquisition-related Items (c) - 6 Tax Effect of Adjusted Items (1 ) (11 ) Forecasted Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co. $ 187 to 207 $ 200 to 220 Reconciliation of Forecasted GAAP to Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co. Forecasted Net Income Per Diluted Share Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co. - GAAP $ 2.14 to 2.39 $ 1.91 to 2.16 Amortization of Intangible Assets (a) 0.06 0.23 Restructuring and Other One-time Items (b) - 0.19 Adore Me Acquisition-related Items (c) - 0.07 Forecasted Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share Attributable to Victoria's Secret & Co. $ 2.20 to 2.45 $ 2.40 to 2.65



