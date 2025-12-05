NobleAI Appoints Alex Wang as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth and Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NobleAI, the leader in practical AI solutions for chemistry and energy, announced the appointment of Alex Wang as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Alex succeeds Sunil Sanghavi, who has transitioned to the company’s Board of Directors after leading NobleAI through a key period of technical advancement, market traction, and commercial expansion.

Alex brings over two decades of experience helping technology companies grow through critical periods of change. His work includes corporate growth, market analysis, strategy, and developing the partnerships and pathways that bring products to market. His career spans AI infrastructure, cybersecurity, enterprise platforms, and corporate development, giving him the experience to advance NobleAI’s application of AI to complex scientific and engineering challenges.

Most recently, Alex served as an independent advisor to venture and private equity backed companies, where he worked with leadership teams on partner strategy, commercial execution, and technology adoption. Before that, he spent more than 16 years at VMware, ultimately as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development. He led the company’s acquisition and investment efforts and helped broaden VMware’s product portfolio. Early in his career, Alex worked in corporate development at Network Appliance and Cisco Systems. Before that, he gained experience in management consulting, venture capital, and product management. He holds both a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from MIT.

Leading NobleAI Into Its Next Chapter

NobleAI’s Science-Based AI technology and its VIP (Visualizations, Insights and Predictions) Platform help organizations across chemistry and energy make faster, higher-confidence decisions. The company’s solutions compress months of product development, modeling, and analysis into minutes. Under Alex’s leadership, the company will expand its impact across advanced materials, chemistry, and energy systems at a time when industries are seeking more accurate, efficient, and sustainable approaches to innovation.

“NobleAI sits at the rarified crossroads of cutting-edge Science-Based AI technologies and actionable solutions for chemical, materials, and energy customers,” said Alex Wang, Chief Executive Officer of NobleAI. “My focus is scaling what already works, getting this technology into the hands of teams who need accuracy and effectiveness. I am excited to lead this amazing team through its next phase of growth.”

Leadership Transition Strengthens Strategic Continuity

Sunil, who guided NobleAI through its early scientific milestones and commercial foundations, will continue to contribute as a member of the Board of Directors.

“It has been an honor to lead NobleAI through an important stage of its journey,” said Sunil Sanghavi, Board Member and former CEO. “I am proud of what our team has built, and I am confident that under Alex’s leadership the company is well positioned to scale its impact across the chemistry and energy sectors. I look forward to NobleAI’s continued success and to supporting the team from my role on the board.”

Advancing a Mission That Aligns Science, AI, and Industrial Impact

NobleAI builds practical AI solutions that help chemistry and energy organizations address difficult scientific and engineering problems with greater speed and accuracy. As these industries face rising sustainability expectations, tighter performance targets, and complex multi-scale systems, Science-Based AI is becoming an important driver for faster innovation and more predictable product results.

About NobleAI

NobleAI delivers practical AI for complex challenges in chemistry and energy. Powered by innovative, data efficient Science-Based AI technology and the company’s VIP Platform, NobleAI helps organizations compress months of work into minutes, accelerate product development, optimize performance, improve decision making, and create substantial economic value. Global enterprises trust NobleAI’s secure, enterprise ready solutions to build market share, reduce costs, mitigate risk, and drive sustainable innovation.