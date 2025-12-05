Iridex to Present at the Sidoti Year-End Virtual Investor Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridex Corporation (Nasdaq: IRIX), a worldwide leader providing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices, and accessories for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming Sidoti Year-End Virtual Investor Conference.

Management is scheduled to present on Thursday, December 11 at 10:45 am ET. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Event Calendar” page of the “Investors” section of the company’s website at www.IRIDEX.com.

About Iridex Corporation

Iridex Corporation is a worldwide leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, which include capital equipment and consumable probes for the ophthalmology market. The Company’s proprietary MicroPulse® technology delivers the therapeutic benefits of laser treatment while minimizing tissue damage, offering a safe, effective, and proven treatment for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. Iridex’s current product line is used for the treatment of glaucoma and diabetic macular edema (DME) and other retinal diseases. Iridex products are sold in the United States through a direct sales force and internationally primarily through a network of independent distributors into more than 100 countries. For further information, visit the Iridex website at www.iridex.com.

