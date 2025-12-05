Recycled Copper Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030: Opportunities in Rising Demand from Rapid Infrastructural Developments, Particularly in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recycled Copper Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Recycled Copper Market will grow from USD 38.979 billion in 2025 to USD 53.656 billion by 2030, registering a 6.60% CAGR.







The global recycled copper market has gained substantial momentum driven by increasing awareness of its benefits compared to newly mined copper. Rapid industrial developments globally have amplified demand for recycled copper, with the key market driver being its ability to diminish landfill requirements for copper disposal. This characteristic has proven highly beneficial for large industries, providing an efficient mechanism to reduce operational costs.



Copper demand has increased significantly across multiple industries, with major consumption stemming from building construction, power generation and transmission, electronic product manufacturing, and production of industrial machinery and vehicles. The rapid pace of infrastructural development, particularly in regions like the Asia-Pacific and Middle East, is expected to fuel recycled copper demand during the forecast period. Accelerated construction rates in these regions have catalyzed demand in recent years, creating sustained market momentum.



Environmental and Economic Advantages



Rising awareness about recycled copper's advantages has fueled adoption rates across various industries. Recycling copper utilizes approximately 85% less energy than primary production, serving as a key driver for consumers transitioning to recycled alternatives. Recycled copper represents an effective and environmentally friendly solution for meeting ever-increasing copper demand across industries, while posing significantly less environmental damage compared to primary alternatives.



The market benefits considerably from recycling's energy efficiency - requiring only 10-15% of the energy needed to mine and extract new copper at source. Recycling copper also conserves the world's fossil fuel supply, a critical consideration for sustainable resource management. Despite only 12-13% of all known copper reserves having been mined, conserving remaining ore for future generations represents sound economic and environmental policy.



Market Segmentation

By Copper Scrap Grade: The market classifies into Bare Bright Copper, #1 Copper, #2 Copper, #1 Insulated Wire, and Others, providing diverse quality options for various industrial applications.



By Application: Classification encompasses Building & Construction, Transportation, Industrial Machinery & Equipment, Electrical & Electronics, and Others. These sectors represent primary consumption channels driving market demand.



By Geography: The global market categorizes into North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions, each presenting distinct growth characteristics and market dynamics.



Growth Drivers

Infrastructure Investment: Increasing investment in various sectors for infrastructural enhancement purposes fuels recycled copper market growth. These investments will increase recycling copper demand during the forecast period, with transportation and infrastructure developments creating positive impacts on metal demand and contributing notably to overall market size expansion.



Government Regulations: Market growth receives additional support from government regulations and campaigns encouraging recycled copper use across multiple countries. These initiatives have positively impacted the market and promoted recycled copper adoption across industries including automotive, creating favorable regulatory environments for market expansion.



Competitive Landscape



Players in the global recycled copper market implement various growth strategies to gain competitive advantages. Major market participants employ diverse competitive strategies, with the market experiencing ongoing deals and investments that shape competitive dynamics and drive innovation in recycling technologies and processes.



The recycled copper market represents a critical intersection of environmental sustainability, resource conservation, and economic efficiency, positioning it as an essential component of global industrial supply chains.



