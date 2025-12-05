Plant Based Meat Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030: Rise of Vegan/Flexitarian Diets, Tapping Into Technological Advancements, Expanding Retail Channels, and Focusing on Cleaner Formulations

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant Based Meat Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Plant-Based Meat Market is anticipated to soar from USD 12.500 billion in 2025 to USD 20.607 billion by 2030, fueled by a 10.52% CAGR.



The plant-based meat market is experiencing robust growth, driven by rising consumer demand for sustainable and health-conscious alternatives to traditional meat. These products, crafted from plant-based sources like soybeans, wheat gluten, lentils, tofu, tempeh, peas, quinoa, oats, beans, and nuts, mimic the taste, texture, and appearance of meat. From 2023 onward, the market has been propelled by increasing adoption of vegan lifestyles, growing environmental awareness, and advancements in product formulations that enhance sensory and nutritional profiles.





Key drivers include heightened consumer focus on health and sustainability. Plant-based meats offer environmentally friendly alternatives, addressing concerns about the ecological impact of animal agriculture. The rise in vegan and flexitarian diets has spurred demand for products like burgers, sausages, strips, nuggets, and meatballs, particularly among health-conscious consumers seeking protein-rich options.

Advancements in research and development have improved texture, aroma, and shelf life, overcoming challenges such as unappealing grey coloring and high additive content, which previously deterred consumers. Expanding retail channels, including e-commerce and specialty stores, have enhanced product accessibility, further fueling market growth. The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid expansion, driven by increasing health consciousness and urbanization, which amplify demand for convenient, nutritious alternatives.



Despite growth, challenges persist. Plant-based meats are often highly processed, with additives raising concerns among some consumers. Efforts to address these issues through cleaner formulations and natural ingredients are critical to sustaining market momentum. Regulatory scrutiny over labeling and nutritional claims also poses hurdles, particularly in regions with stringent food standards.



The market is segmented by type (pork, beef, chicken, fish), source (soy, wheat, pea, quinoa, oats, beans, nuts), and product (burger patties, sausages, strips & nuggets, meatballs). Geographically, Asia-Pacific leads growth due to rising disposable incomes and dietary shifts, while North America and Europe maintain significant shares driven by established vegan markets and innovation. The Middle East, Africa, and South America show emerging potential as awareness grows.



Competitive analysis highlights major players' focus on innovation and strategic investments. Companies are prioritizing cleaner labels, novel protein sources, and sustainable packaging to align with consumer preferences. Recent deals and product launches underscore this trend, with firms enhancing portfolios to capture market share. Market analysis, derived from industry reports and stakeholder inputs, employs comprehensive methodologies to forecast demand and supply trends. Visual aids like charts enhance insights into market dynamics, aiding strategic decision-making.



From 2023 to 2025, the plant-based meat market is poised for continued expansion, fueled by health and environmental drivers, technological advancements, and broader accessibility. Addressing processing concerns and regulatory challenges will be key to unlocking the market's full potential in a rapidly evolving global food landscape.



Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $12.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20.61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered Global



Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

Beyond Meat, Inc.

Impossible Foods Inc.

Quorn (Monde Nissin Corporation)

The Vegetarian Butcher

Sunfed

Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

VBites Foods Limited

Tofurky (Morinaga Nutritional Foods, Inc.)

Gold & Green Foods Ltd.

Garden Protein International (Conagra)

Morningstar Farms

Planterra Foods

Alpha Foods

Segmentation

By Type of Meat Substitutes

Pork

Beef

Chicken

Fish & Seafood

Others (Lamb, Turkey, Mixed)

By Product Type

Soy-Based Meat

Wheat Gluten-Based Meat

Mycoprotein-Based Meat

Pea Protein-Based Meat

Other Protein Sources

By Form

Burgers/Patties

Sausages

Ground Meat

Nuggets

Others

By End-Use

Foodservice

Retail

Institutional

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Convenience Stores

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Indonesia

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xbziip

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment