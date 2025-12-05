Dublin, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Flexible Endoscopic Surgery Robot Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Flexible Endoscopic Surgery Robot Market was valued at USD 326.4 million in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2034.







The expansion is driven by the rising preference for minimally invasive procedures, coupled with advancements in robotic precision and AI integration. Flexible endoscopic surgical robots enable hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and healthcare providers to perform complex procedures with enhanced accuracy, flexibility, and improved patient outcomes. These systems support surgeries across gastrointestinal, urological, gynecological, and pulmonary domains and combine robotic assistance with AI, high-definition imaging, and real-time navigation for diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

Technological innovations are increasing the safety, speed, and precision of procedures, while a growing prevalence of gastrointestinal and colorectal disorders, along with an aging population, further fuels market growth. Strong investments in robotic-assisted platforms, supportive reimbursement policies, and FDA approvals for new systems are accelerating adoption across major healthcare institutions. These robots allow surgeons to navigate complex anatomy, reduce complications, and shorten recovery time.



In 2024, the therapeutic segment held a 60.4% share, driven by higher adoption of minimally invasive procedures, improved precision, and increasing demand for complex surgical interventions. Hospitals and surgical centers are investing in robotic-assisted systems to achieve better control, dexterity, and access to hard-to-reach anatomical areas, particularly for advanced gastrointestinal, urological, gynecological, and pulmonary surgeries.



The urology segment held a 44.6% share in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 572.9 million during 2025-2034. Its dominance is attributed to the rising prevalence of urological conditions, increased awareness, and early screening programs, which drive demand for precision-guided robotic procedures.



South Atlantic Flexible Endoscopic Surgery Robot Market held a 19.4% share in 2024, supported by a high concentration of advanced hospitals and specialized ambulatory surgical centers actively deploying flexible robotic systems. Growing patient demand for minimally invasive, scarless procedures continues to boost adoption for gastrointestinal, urological, gynecological, and pulmonary applications.



Key players in the U.S. Flexible Endoscopic Surgery Robot Market include Asensus Surgical, CMR Surgical, Endo Tools Therapeutics, GI View, Intuitive Surgical, Johnson & Johnson, Medrobotics, and Medtronic. Companies in the U.S. Flexible Endoscopic Surgery Robot Market are focusing on strategic partnerships, technological innovation, and expanding their product portfolios to strengthen their presence.

They are investing in AI integration, high-definition imaging, and real-time navigation enhancements to improve surgical precision and workflow efficiency. Firms are also increasing collaborations with leading hospitals and surgical centers to demonstrate clinical value, provide training, and expand adoption. Several companies are launching specialized solutions for targeted surgical domains, improving usability and reducing complexity for surgeons.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 95 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $326.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $1300 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.7% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis

2.2 Key market trends

2.3 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives

2.4 Future outlook and strategic recommendations



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Growing preference for minimally invasive and scar-less procedures

3.2.1.2 Technological advancements in robotic-assisted endoscopy

3.2.1.3 Rising burden of gastrointestinal and respiratory disorders

3.2.1.4 Integration of AI and data analytics for enhanced precision

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.2.1 High acquisition and maintenance cost

3.2.2.2 Technical complexity and training requirements

3.2.3 Market opportunities

3.2.3.1 Expansion into outpatient and ambulatory care centers

3.2.3.2 Collaborations and partnerships for R&D

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Pricing analysis, 2024

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Technology landscape

3.6.1 Current technological trends

3.6.1.1 Advanced 3D imaging for surgical precision

3.6.1.2 Miniaturized flexible robotic arms

3.6.1.3 Ergonomic consoles with haptic feedback

3.6.2 Emerging technologies

3.6.2.1 AI-assisted navigation and semi-autonomy

3.6.2.2 Cloud-connected robotic systems

3.6.2.3 AR/VR for planning and training

3.7 Gap analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis

3.10 Future market trends



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company matrix analysis

4.3 Company market share analysis

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix

4.5 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.6 Key developments

4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions

4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations

4.6.3 New product launches

4.6.4 Expansion plans



Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Category, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Therapeutic

5.3 Diagnostic



Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Urology

6.3 Respiratory applications

6.4 Gastrointestinal applications

6.5 Other applications



Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Hospital & clinics

7.3 Ambulatory surgical centers

7.4 Other end use



Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Zone, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 East North Central

8.3 West South Central

8.4 South Atlantic

8.5 Northeast

8.6 East South Central

8.7 West North Central

8.8 Pacific Central

8.9 Mountain States



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 Asensus Surgical

9.2 CMR Surgical

9.3 Endo Tools Therapeutics

9.4 GI View

9.5 Intuitive Surgical

9.6 Johnson & Johnson

9.7 Medrobotics

9.8 Medtronic

