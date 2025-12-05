Pixalate’s Q3 2025 Global Made for Advertising (MFA) Benchmarks Report for Websites

LONDON, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate today released its Q3 2025 Global Made for Advertising (MFA) Websites Benchmarks Report .

This report analyzes open programmatic advertising traffic and ad spend trends on web domains identified by Pixalate as likely MFA in Q3 2025 (September).

Key Findings

MFA Website Count: Pixalate flagged 18,273 websites as likely MFA in Q3 2025, a decrease of 3,244 compared to Q2 2025

Pixalate flagged 18,273 websites as likely MFA in Q3 2025, a decrease of 3,244 compared to Q2 2025 Anonymous Registration: 15,515 MFA websites (85% of the total flagged) have an “anonymous” country of registration

15,515 MFA websites (85% of the total flagged) have an “anonymous” country of registration Ad Spend Risk: Websites with an “anonymous” country of registration accounted for 81% of all open programmatic ad spend on MFA sites

Websites with an “anonymous” country of registration accounted for 81% of all open programmatic ad spend on MFA sites Top Category: The “News & Media” category had the most websites flagged as likely MFA (3,700), accounting for 36% of ad spend on MFA sites





Methodology

Pixalate’s data science team analyzed 6 billion global open programmatic advertising impressions in Q3 2025 (September) to compile this research. The analysis highlights the presence of MFA websites based on specific outlier characteristics, including ad refresh rates, ad density, and paid traffic rates.

Download the Reports

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com



Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Q3 2025 Global Made For Advertising Benchmarks Report for Websites (the "Report"), reflects Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across in the time period studied. Per the Media Rating Council (MRC), “‘Invalid Traffic’ is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.” Where the traffic characteristics are suggestive of deliberate intent to mislead, such IVT is often referred to as “ad fraud.” Also per the MRC, “'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes.”



Nina Talcott

Ntalcott@pixalate.com