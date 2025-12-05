Crowd Farming Market Trends and Industry Outlook Report 2025-2030 by Agri-Commodity, Platform and Region

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crowd Farming Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Crowd Farming Market will grow from USD 122.45 Million in 2024 to USD 177.77 Million by 2030 at a 6.41% CAGR. This market is primarily driven by escalating consumer demand for organic and sustainably produced goods, a heightened desire for food traceability and supply chain transparency, and the widespread adoption of digital technologies enabling accessible online engagement.
Key Market Drivers
The rising consumer demand for organic and sustainable products significantly influences the global crowd farming market by providing a direct and growing base of conscious consumers. This demographic actively seeks transparency and ethical sourcing, aligning directly with the crowd farming model's core offerings. Consumers are increasingly willing to invest in food production methods that minimize environmental impact and support responsible agricultural practices, which fuels participation in platforms that connect them directly to farmers.
Key Market Challenges
The global expansion of the crowd farming market is primarily impeded by a prevalent lack of public awareness concerning this innovative agricultural funding and procurement method. This limited understanding directly restricts both farmer adoption and consumer engagement. The concept of crowd farming, which involves consumers directly funding farmers' projects or pre-purchasing shares of harvests through digital platforms, remains largely unfamiliar to many potential participants, despite growing interest in sustainable food systems.
Key Market Trends
Increased investment in regenerative agriculture initiatives signifies a strategic shift within agricultural investment towards practices that improve soil health, biodiversity, and ecosystem services. Crowd farming platforms are increasingly acting as conduits for capital flow into these specific initiatives, attracting investors keen on both financial returns and environmental impact. This growing commitment to ecological restoration within food production systems is transforming investment portfolios, demonstrating a substantial market appetite for funding agricultural models that emphasize long-term sustainability and resilience.
Key Market Players Profiled:
- Steward Technologies LLC
- IndieGoGo (crowdfarming.com)
- Crofarm Agriproducts Pvt Ltd.
- Money Farm Gambia
- Crowd Farm Africa Limited
- Farmcrowdy Limited
- eFarms
- Livestock Wealth (Pty) Ltd.
- Complete Farmer Limited
Report Scope
In this report, the Global Crowd Farming Market has been segmented into the following categories:
By Agri-Commodity:
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Grains
- Livestock & Their Products
- Others
By Platform:
- Website-Based
- Mobile Apps
By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|180
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$122.45 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$177.77 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
