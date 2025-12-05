Rayls and AmFi Announce Landmark Partnership to Tokenize Over $1 Billion in Real-World Assets

AmFi, Brazil’s largest tokenized private credit assets’ pipeline comes to Rayls

Partnership aims to provide $1 billion in tokenized assets by June 2027

Collaboration strengthens Rayls as the financial assets chain for serious capital



São Paulo, Brazil, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rayls, the world’s first Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for private, compliant real-world asset (RWA) tokenization – and AmFi, Brazil’s leading tokenization platform, have today announced a strategic partnership to bring more than $1 billion in real-world assets onto Rayls.

AmFi, which has already successfully tokenized over $500 million in credit and debt instruments, will migrate its existing portfolio to Rayls and spearhead the issuance of new institutional-grade RWAs on the network.

The partnership includes aggressive, fully measurable Total Value Tokenized (TVT) milestones, including:

$100 million in TVT by July 2026

sustained TVT by January 2027 $1 billion in tokenized assets by June 2027



As the first public blockchain designed exclusively for private, regulated real-world assets, Rayls provides native compliance with Brazilian (CVM/BACEN), European (MiCA), and U.S. regulatory frameworks.

As Brazil’s undisputed leader in tokenized investments, AmFi has issued almost R$3 billion in assets and provides a fully-regulated platform. All assets are registered in accordance with the Central Bank of Brazil and CVM regulations and are held by licensed custodians.

“This 5 million RLS grant is not just an incentive – it’s a shared commitment to make Rayls the leading private RWA chain in the Southern Hemisphere. One billion dollars of real, auditable, compliant TVL is the kind of milestone that puts any Layer 1 on the global map. But this goes beyond investment. It’s an opportunity for us to provide a reliable, trusted L1 to the market and truly deliver on the goal of tokenising real-world assets.” – Marcos Viriato, CEO & Co-founder of Parfin.

“Rayls, is a leading technical and regulatory-ready blockchain for what the Brazilian and international investors demand. Migrating our operation and bringing over $1 billion in new assets to Rayls is the path to democratize access to Brazil’s real-economy yield – the 5 million RLS grant perfectly aligns long-term economic incentives between our teams.” – João Pirola, CPO & Co-Founder, AmFi



This is another key milestone in Rayl’s aggressive growth in 2025, and comes ahead of the Mainnet launch in Q1 2026. The launch of Rayls mainnet will give defi users access to these new tokenised Real-world assets on the Rayls public chain, adding net new liquidity to the defi ecosystem.

“Our mission is to broaden access to Brazil’s real-economy yield. By combining both AmFi and Rayls’ deep expertise in RWA we will expand new frontiers for global investors in private credit. We are ready to scale” - Paulo David, CEO & Founder, AmFi

About Rayls

Rayls is the blockchain for banks and financial institutions, bridging traditional finance and DeFi. Developed by Parfin, Rayls is an EVM-compatible, public-permissioned network engineered to meet institutional requirements for privacy, scalability, and compliance. Rayls utilizes quantum-safe privacy, native governance controls, and its unique Privacy Node technology to securely link TradFi systems to public blockchains. This infrastructure accelerates the global adoption of tokenized real-world assets, stablecoins, and CBDCs. Rayls’ mission is to bring $100 trillion in liquidity and six billion users onchain—strengthening DeFi through deeper liquidity, broader asset access, and a more competitive and innovative on-chain ecosystem.

For more information visit www.Rayls.com or follow on X , Telegram , Discord and LinkedIn .


