$125+ Bn Recycled Plastics Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recycled Plastics Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Recycled Plastics Market was valued at USD 58.1 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8% to reach USD 125.7 billion by 2034



The industry is experiencing strong momentum as companies across major sectors are increasingly adopting recycled plastics to minimize carbon emissions and curb environmental waste. Rising crude oil prices and corporate sustainability targets are driving the transition from virgin resins to recycled alternatives.

The focus is shifting toward chemical recycling methods such as depolymerization, as mechanical regrind often fails to achieve the required purity for films and multilayer applications. Large-scale projects and investments indicate growing confidence in recycling as a long-term solution to waste reduction and material circularity. Vertical integration is emerging as a leading competitive strategy, with many fast-moving consumer goods companies and fashion brands financing or acquiring recycling operations to secure feedstock and enhance material recovery capabilities. This trend underscores a market-wide shift toward building closed-loop systems that prioritize sustainability, efficiency, and reduced reliance on virgin polymers.



The PET segment was valued at USD 29 billion in 2024 and is forecast to register a 7.9% CAGR between 2025 and 2034. PET continues to dominate due to increased demand from the beverage and textile sectors. The growing emphasis on recycled content mandates and upcycled textile production has accelerated bottle-to-bottle recycling systems. The fashion industry is further reinforcing demand as brands increasingly use rPET fibers, marking a significant transformation in raw material sourcing and creating strong growth opportunities for producers worldwide.



The packaging segment was valued at USD 34.3 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% through 2034, accounting for a 59% share. Packaging applications consume more than half of global recycled polymer output and are adopting stricter quality and traceability standards. Food-grade rPET usage has surged following new regulatory requirements that enforce recyclate certification and traceability. Non-food applications such as personal care containers and household cleaner packaging are now specifying higher recycled content levels, further stimulating demand for odor-controlled recycled HDPE and PP grades across consumer goods manufacturing.



U.S. Recycled Plastics Market reached USD 8.8 billion in 2024 and is expected to record an 8% CAGR by 2034. The region is transitioning from fragmented recycling networks to vertically integrated systems that enhance feedstock availability and supply chain stability. Public-private collaborations are expanding access to high-quality recycled materials, particularly rPET and rHDPE, in regions such as California and the southeastern United States. Advancements in AI-enabled sorting technologies and the implementation of mass balance certification standards are significantly improving recyclate quality and consistency, especially in rigid packaging applications across Europe and North America.



Key players active in the Global Recycled Plastics Market include Veolia Environnement, Indorama Ventures, Alpek Polyester / DAK Americas, Plastipak Holdings (Clean Tech), and Suez SA. Leading companies in the Recycled Plastics Market are pursuing several strategic initiatives to enhance their market presence and competitiveness.

They are investing heavily in chemical recycling technologies to achieve higher purity levels and to process mixed or contaminated waste streams. Strategic acquisitions and partnerships are being established to secure a consistent feedstock supply and expand recycling capacity. Firms are also developing closed-loop systems and vertically integrated production models to ensure material traceability and supply stability.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 230 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $58.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $125.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mqr8jt

