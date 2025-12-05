$8.7 Bn Collagen Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Collagen Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Collagen Market was valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2034



The market continues to expand due to collagen's growing relevance across the health, wellness, and beauty industries. Collagen is a key structural protein that supports joint flexibility, skin elasticity, and tissue regeneration, making it indispensable in nutrition, cosmetics, and healthcare formulations. Its versatility across diverse product formats, ranging from supplements to functional beverages, has made it a cornerstone in preventive healthcare and beauty-enhancing products.

The rising global interest in wellness-focused lifestyles, along with an expanding consumer base seeking natural and clinically proven solutions for skin and joint health, is fueling demand. Hydrolyzed collagen, known as collagen peptides, is especially favored for its superior absorption and compatibility with modern dietary habits. The broader shift toward "beauty from within," clean-label nutrition, and holistic well-being continues to propel this market. Regional markets are being shaped by established demand in mature economies with advanced beauty and food sectors, while developing regions are accelerating growth through innovation in marine collagen and protein-fortified beverages driven by higher disposable incomes.



The peptide segment held a 54.9% share in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% through 2034. Collagen peptides lead the global market because of their high bioavailability and simple incorporation into dietary supplements, functional beverages, and fortified foods. Their growing popularity in skin, joint, and sports nutrition applications has made them a preferred formulation choice. Continuous advancements in collagen hydrolysis techniques are helping manufacturers develop peptides with enhanced solubility and neutral flavor, making them easier to integrate into various consumer-ready formats such as powders, drinks, and nutritional bars.



The bovine collagen segment held a 35.3% share in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2025 to 2034. This segment remains dominant due to the wide availability and cost-effectiveness of bovine-derived collagen, which is commonly used in food, healthcare, and cosmetic formulations. Meanwhile, the porcine collagen segment is witnessing notable expansion, largely because of its close biological resemblance to human collagen, making it suitable for advanced medical and pharmaceutical uses. Its increasing adoption in tissue repair and wound-healing applications highlights the rising role of collagen in regenerative medicine and biopharmaceutical innovations.



North America Collagen Market held a 34.5% share in 2024. Demand in this region continues to climb as consumers increasingly focus on wellness, functional nutrition, and beauty-enhancing products. Hydrolyzed collagen and gelatin dominate due to their high digestibility and flexible application across food and supplement sectors, while marine collagen is rapidly gaining traction for its sustainability profile and appeal among eco-conscious consumers. The combination of innovation, clean-label preference, and a strong nutraceutical landscape continues to drive market growth across the United States and Canada.



Major companies active in the Global Collagen Market include Foodchem International Corporation, Advanced BioMatrix, Inc., Rousselot, Kenvue, Nitta Gelatin, Evonik, Gelita, Glanbia Performance Nutrition, GNC, Weishardt Group, Nippi, Inc., and Tessenderlo Group. Leading players in the Collagen Market are strengthening their market presence by investing in product innovation, sustainable sourcing, and technological advancements in extraction and hydrolysis. Many companies are expanding their portfolios through marine and plant-based collagen offerings to align with clean-label and ethical consumer preferences. Strategic collaborations with nutraceutical and cosmetic manufacturers are helping enhance distribution networks and product visibility.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $8.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope and definition

1.2 Research design

1.3 Data mining sources

1.4 Base estimates and calculations

1.5 Primary research and validation1.6 Forecast model

1.7 Research assumptions and limitations



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis

2.2 Key market trends

2.3 TAM Analysis, 2025-2034

2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives

2.5 Future Outlook and strategic recommendations



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Supplier landscape

3.1.2 Profit margin

3.1.3 Value addition at each stage

3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.5 Disruptions

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising demand for collagen in nutraceuticals

3.2.1.2 Emerging applications within cosmetics

3.2.1.3 Increasing biomedical applications

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.2.1 Extraction and processing of collagen are very costly

3.2.2.2 Allergic reactions and ethical issues

3.2.3 Market opportunities

3.2.3.1 Development of plant-based alternative sources of collagen

3.2.3.2 Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.4.1 North America

3.4.2 Europe

3.4.3 Asia-Pacific

3.4.4 Latin America

3.4.5 Middle East & Africa

3.5 Porter's analysis

3.6 PESTEL analysis

3.7 Price trends

3.7.1 by region

3.7.2 by product

3.8 Future market trends

3.9 Technology and innovation landscape

3.9.1 Current technological trends

3.9.2 Emerging technologies

3.10 Patent landscape

3.11 Trade statistics (HS code) (Note: the trade statistics will be provided for key countries only)

3.11.1 Major importing countries

3.11.2 Major exporting countries

3.12 Sustainability and environmental aspects

3.12.1 Sustainable practices

3.12.2 Waste reduction strategies

3.12.3 Energy efficiency in production

3.12.4 Eco-friendly initiatives

3.13 Carbon footprint consideration



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Company matrix analysis

4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.5 Competitive positioning matrix

4.6 Key developments

4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions

4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations

4.6.3 New product launches

4.6.4 Expansion Plans



Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Gelatin

5.3 Peptide



Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Source, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Bovine

6.3 Porcine

6.4 Marine

6.5 Others



Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Dosage Form, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Powder

7.3 Liquid

7.4 Capsule

7.5 Others



Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Food

8.2.1 Snacks & cereals

8.2.2 Dairy products

8.2.3 Bakery & confectionary

8.2.4 Others

8.3 Healthcare

8.3.1 Orthopedic

8.3.2 Dental

8.3.3 Wound care

8.3.4 Others

8.4 Nutraceuticals

8.4.1 Dietary supplements

8.4.2 Functional foods

8.4.3 Others

8.5 Personal care & cosmetics

8.5.1 Skin Care

8.5.2 Hair Care

8.5.3 Others

8.6 Others



Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Spain

9.3.5 Italy

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 India

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Argentina

9.5.4 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Middle East and Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 South Africa

9.6.3 UAE

9.6.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Gelita

10.2 Rousselot

10.3 Nitta Gelatin

10.4 Weishardt Group

10.5 Advanced BioMatrix, Inc.

10.6 Glanbia Performance Nutrition

10.7 Evonik

10.8 Kenvue

10.9 GNC

10.10 Tessenderlo Group

10.11 Foodchem International Corporation

10.12 Nippi, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5s5f05

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

