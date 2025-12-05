Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Trends, SWOT Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2030

Key market opportunities in the Global Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market stem from rising medical imaging volumes and the demand for interoperability. AI integration is enhancing diagnostic efficiency, offering growth potential despite high initial investment challenges.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market, valued at USD 3.66 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 5.13% to reach USD 4.94 Billion by 2030.

The increasing volume of medical imaging data and the growing demand for healthcare interoperability and seamless data exchange represent the two most significant drivers for the Global Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market. The escalating number of diagnostic procedures, particularly advanced modalities, continuously expands the repository of images, necessitating robust management and archiving solutions.

Traditional Picture Archiving and Communication Systems often face challenges with this scale, underscoring the vital role of VNAs in offering scalable, long-term storage and efficient retrieval. For example, according to Radiology Business, in May 2025, RadNet Inc. reported an 8.4% increase in MRI volume and an 8.4% increase in CT volume compared to the first quarter of 2024, highlighting the sustained growth in complex imaging studies.

Key Market Challenges

The substantial initial investment required for Vendor-Neutral Archive and Picture Archiving and Communication Systems, coupled with the inherent complexities of integrating these advanced solutions into existing legacy IT infrastructures, presents a notable impediment to market expansion.

Healthcare organizations often face significant budgetary constraints, making the high upfront costs of VNA and PACS implementation a formidable barrier to adoption. This financial burden can delay or deter organizations from upgrading their imaging and data management systems, especially smaller institutions or those with limited capital expenditures.

Key Market Trends

The growing integration of Artificial Intelligence in imaging workflows stands as a significant trend. This trend enhances the diagnostic capabilities and operational efficiency of VNA and PACS systems by automating tasks and providing intelligent analysis. At the Radiological Society of North America's (RSNA) 2024 annual meeting, 204 exhibitors showcased at least one AI product, underscoring the widespread industry focus on AI innovation.

This adoption drives the market by enabling faster and more accurate diagnoses, reducing manual efforts, and ultimately improving patient outcomes. For example, GE HealthCare introduced new AI tools in May 2025 designed to support radiology workflows, aiming to make planning radiation for cancer treatment faster and more accurate.

Key Market Players Profiled:

  • Agfa HealthCare N.V.
  • Dell Technologies Inc.
  • FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
  • GE Healthcare Inc.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Lexmark International Inc.
  • McKesson Corp.
  • Novarad Corp.
  • Siemens Healthineers AG

Report Scope: In this report, the Global Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Imaging Modality:

  • Angiography
  • Mammography
  • Computed Tomography
  • Magnetic Resonance Imaging
  • Ultrasound
  • Others

By Type:

  • PACS
  • VNA Software

By Mode of Delivery:

  • On-Site
  • Hybrid
  • Cloud-hosted

By Usage Model:

  • Single Department
  • Multiple Departments
  • Multiple Sites

By Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • South America
  • Middle East & Africa



Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages186
Forecast Period2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$3.66 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$4.94 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate5.1%
Regions CoveredGlobal



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7dhswc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Medical Image
                            
                            
                                Medical Imaging
                            
                            
                                PAC
                            
                            
                                PACS
                            
                            
                                Picture Archiving
                            
                            
                                Radiology
                            
                            
                                Tomography
                            
                            
                                Vendor Neutral Archive
                            
                            
                                Vendor Neutral Archive VNA
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading