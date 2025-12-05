Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Trends, SWOT Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market, valued at USD 3.66 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 5.13% to reach USD 4.94 Billion by 2030.

The increasing volume of medical imaging data and the growing demand for healthcare interoperability and seamless data exchange represent the two most significant drivers for the Global Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market. The escalating number of diagnostic procedures, particularly advanced modalities, continuously expands the repository of images, necessitating robust management and archiving solutions.

Traditional Picture Archiving and Communication Systems often face challenges with this scale, underscoring the vital role of VNAs in offering scalable, long-term storage and efficient retrieval. For example, according to Radiology Business, in May 2025, RadNet Inc. reported an 8.4% increase in MRI volume and an 8.4% increase in CT volume compared to the first quarter of 2024, highlighting the sustained growth in complex imaging studies.

Key Market Challenges

The substantial initial investment required for Vendor-Neutral Archive and Picture Archiving and Communication Systems, coupled with the inherent complexities of integrating these advanced solutions into existing legacy IT infrastructures, presents a notable impediment to market expansion.

Healthcare organizations often face significant budgetary constraints, making the high upfront costs of VNA and PACS implementation a formidable barrier to adoption. This financial burden can delay or deter organizations from upgrading their imaging and data management systems, especially smaller institutions or those with limited capital expenditures.

Key Market Trends

The growing integration of Artificial Intelligence in imaging workflows stands as a significant trend. This trend enhances the diagnostic capabilities and operational efficiency of VNA and PACS systems by automating tasks and providing intelligent analysis. At the Radiological Society of North America's (RSNA) 2024 annual meeting, 204 exhibitors showcased at least one AI product, underscoring the widespread industry focus on AI innovation.

This adoption drives the market by enabling faster and more accurate diagnoses, reducing manual efforts, and ultimately improving patient outcomes. For example, GE HealthCare introduced new AI tools in May 2025 designed to support radiology workflows, aiming to make planning radiation for cancer treatment faster and more accurate.

Key Market Players Profiled:

Agfa HealthCare N.V.

Dell Technologies Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

GE Healthcare Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lexmark International Inc.

McKesson Corp.

Novarad Corp.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Report Scope: In this report, the Global Vendor-Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Imaging Modality:

Angiography

Mammography

Computed Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Ultrasound

Others

By Type:

PACS

VNA Software

By Mode of Delivery:

On-Site

Hybrid

Cloud-hosted

By Usage Model:

Single Department

Multiple Departments

Multiple Sites

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.66 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global





