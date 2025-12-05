Life Science and Chemical Instrumentation Market Trends and Industry Forecast to 2030 by Technology, End-User and Region

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Life Science and Chemical Instrumentation Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Life Science and Chemical Instrumentation Market, valued at USD 56.34 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 6.59% to reach USD 82.61 Billion by 2030. Its expansion is fundamentally supported by growing research and development activities within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

Key Market Drivers

The Global Life Science and Chemical Instrumentation Market is significantly influenced by escalating research and development investments across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. These substantial financial commitments drive the necessity for advanced analytical and diagnostic tools to support drug discovery, clinical trials, and fundamental scientific inquiry.

As organizations pursue novel therapies and deeper biological insights, the demand for complex instrumentation for tasks such as proteomics, genomics, and compound analysis intensifies. According to the IFPMA, "The Pharmaceutical Industry Facts & Figures", 2023-11-28, the top 50 pharmaceutical companies alone spent a total of USD 167 billion in R&D in 2022, directly fueling the innovation pipeline that requires modern analytical technologies. This continuous injection of capital into scientific exploration ensures a sustained requirement for new and improved instrumentation.

Key Market Challenges

A significant challenge impeding market expansion is the scarcity of adequately trained professionals. The intricate nature of contemporary analytical and research instruments demands specialized expertise for their effective operation, calibration, and data interpretation. When organizations face a deficit of personnel possessing the requisite skills, the full potential of new instrument acquisitions often remains untapped, leading to underutilization and extended adoption cycles for new technologies.

This human capital challenge directly dampens market growth by delaying investment in new instruments and hindering productivity gains. Laboratories and research facilities may defer or limit their acquisitions of advanced instrumentation if they lack confidence in their ability to staff and efficiently operate such equipment.

Key Market Trends

The market is significantly trending towards increased automation and miniaturization, which fundamentally enhance laboratory efficiency by reducing manual intervention, improving reproducibility, and boosting throughput for tasks like high-throughput screening. Miniaturization, often through microfluidics, enables lower reagent consumption, faster reaction times, and smaller footprints, directly optimizing operational costs.

The Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS) reported that its SLAS Technology journal, focused on lab automation, saw its 2024 Impact Factor rise to 3.7, reflecting growing scientific interest in these advancements. This evolution supports laboratories in processing more samples with greater consistency.

Key Market Players Profiled:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Illumina Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corporation

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Life Science and Chemical Instrumentation Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Technology:

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

DNA Sequencers & Amplifiers

Flow Cytometry

Spectroscopy

Electrophoresis

Chromatography

Centrifuges

Other

By End-User:

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organization (CRO)

Academia and Research Institutes

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $56.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $82.61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8yu6sj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment