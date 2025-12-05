Herbal Supplements Market Trends, Business Opportunities and Growth Outlook 2025-2030 Featuring Glanbia, Archer Daniels Midland, Nutramarks and Other Key Players

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Herbal Supplements Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Herbal Supplements Market, valued at USD 88.96 Million in 2024, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.31% to reach USD 151.77 Million by 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by rising global consumer interest in natural and preventive health solutions and increasing awareness of the effectiveness of botanicals in addressing diverse wellness needs.

Higher disposable incomes in emerging economies are also expanding access to these products. However, the market faces a significant challenge due to regulatory inconsistencies and the absence of harmonized standards across countries, creating variations in product quality and complicated compliance requirements.

Key Market Drivers

The herbal supplements market is strongly driven by rising health consciousness and the increasing adoption of preventive healthcare practices. Consumers are proactively seeking natural solutions to support long-term wellness, with many opting for herbal products perceived as safe and holistic. The Council for Responsible Nutrition's 2024 Consumer Survey reported that 42 percent of supplement users cited overall health and wellness as their primary motivation.

A growing preference for plant-based and naturally derived ingredients further accelerates market expansion. The trend is evident in the performance of specific herbal ingredients; the American Botanical Council's 2023 Herb Market Report noted a 108 percent increase in beet root supplement sales in the U.S. mainstream channel. Additionally, the overall market strength is supported by significant retail activity, with U.S. herbal dietary supplement sales reaching an estimated USD 12.551 billion in 2023, underscoring sustained demand and growing consumer trust in botanical products.

Key Market Challenges

A major challenge hindering market growth is the lack of harmonized global regulatory standards for herbal supplements. Divergent regulations across countries lead to inconsistencies in product quality and complex compliance requirements related to ingredient approval, dosage limits, and labeling. Manufacturers must navigate multiple regulatory frameworks, increasing operational burdens and limiting scalability. This regulatory fragmentation also restricts international trade, slowing market expansion and discouraging innovation.

According to the European Federation of Associations of Health Product Manufacturers (EHPM), the European food supplement sector was valued at EUR 18 billion in 2023, yet fragmented regulatory implementation in the region continues to impede innovation and make long-term investment planning difficult, illustrating how inconsistent standards directly constrain market development.

Key Market Trends

Personalized Herbal Formulations are emerging as a key trend, driven by consumer preference for individualized health solutions tailored to specific needs, genetics, and lifestyle factors. This approach enhances perceived effectiveness and customer satisfaction.

In the Council for Responsible Nutrition's 2024 Consumer Survey, 69 percent of supplement users emphasized the importance of personalized regimens. Companies are responding by offering customized herbal blends developed through advanced diagnostic tools and data-driven insights. ZOOMSHEAL Health highlighted this trend in July 2025, demonstrating industry momentum toward bespoke formulation and R&D support for global brands.

Key Market Players Profiled:

Glanbia PLC

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Nutramarks, Inc.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Blackmores Limited

Ricola AG

Bio-Botanica Inc.

Nature's Bounty (NY) Inc.

NaturaLife Asia Co., Ltd.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Herbal Supplements Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Source:

Leaves

Fruits & Vegetables

Barks

Roots

Others

By Application:

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Food & Beverages

Others

By Form:

Capsules & Tablets

Syrups

Powder

Oils

Others

By Function:

Medicinal

Aroma

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $88.96 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $151.77 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fc7qdb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.