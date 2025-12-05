Metabolomics-based Nutritional Products Research Report 2025: Market Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecasts 2024-2034

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metabolomics-based Nutritional Products Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Metabolomics-based Nutritional Products Market was valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.3% to reach USD 27.2 billion by 2034.



The market growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for specialized metabolomic supplements and condition-specific formulations, alongside the broader adoption of vitamin- and amino acid-based products in precision nutrition applications. Advances in metabolomic profiling enable more personalized nutrition strategies, while clinical research continues to validate targeted health interventions.

Regulatory guidance from the FDA and growing adoption of personalized nutrition in healthcare, biotechnology, and wellness sectors further reinforce market expansion. Next-generation metabolomic products integrate seamlessly into therapeutic development, delivering scalable, safe, and effective bioactive compounds. These innovations are creating commercial-scale opportunities in precision nutrition, expanding applications for specialized supplements, multi-biomarker technologies, and biomarker-driven formulations, while enabling wider acceptance of metabolomics-based approaches in specialty nutrition and wellness initiatives.



The specialized metabolomic supplements segment was valued at USD 998 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.7% through 2034, accounting for a 35% share of the market. The segment's growth is fueled by innovations in supplement design, its versatility across precision nutrition applications, and robust biomarker validation frameworks. These supplements allow scalable molecular profiling and bioactive component optimization, establishing steady demand across research, pilot, and commercial production environments.



The personalized and precision nutrition segment generated USD 1.1 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 27.1% through 2034. Its growth is supported by advancements in individualized nutritional profiling, versatility in health optimization, and validated metabolomic standards. Scalable profiling enables precise identification of metabolic responses to interventions, supporting consistent demand across clinical, research, and commercial wellness environments.



U.S. Metabolomics-based Nutritional Products Market was valued at USD 1 billion in 2024, accounting for an 80% share. This dominance is supported by government initiatives promoting precision nutrition research, advanced metabolomics infrastructure, and the presence of leading industry players. The market is shaped by FDA dietary supplement guidelines, personalized nutrition regulations, and innovations in metabolomic profiling technologies. Procurement and supplier standards are aligned with clinical trial frameworks and biomarker validation protocols, sustaining downstream demand for advanced metabolomics-based products in both personalized wellness and precision nutrition applications.



Key players in the Global Metabolomics-based Nutritional Products Market include Life Extension, Thorne Health, Metagenics, Designs for Health, Pure Encapsulations, Douglas Laboratories, Jarrow Formulas, Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Sigma-Aldrich (Merck), NOW Foods, Integrative Therapeutics, XYMOGEN, Ortho Molecular Products, Allergy Research Group, SFI Health (Klaire Labs), Nutricology, Biotics Research, Vital Nutrients, Protocol for Life Balance, Researched Nutritionals, Apex Energetics, Bioclinic Naturals, Quicksilver Scientific, and Seeking Health.

Companies in the Metabolomics-based Nutritional Products Market are pursuing several strategies to strengthen their market position. They are heavily investing in research and development to enhance metabolomic profiling capabilities, optimize bioactive component identification, and develop multi-biomarker formulations. Strategic collaborations and partnerships allow firms to expand product portfolios and access new markets. Companies are prioritizing clinical validation and regulatory compliance to reinforce product credibility.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 210 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $27.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Supplier landscape

3.1.2 Profit margin

3.1.3 Value addition at each stage

3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.5 Disruptions

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Pitfalls & Challenges

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.4.1 North America

3.4.2 Europe

3.4.3 Asia-Pacific

3.4.4 Latin America

3.4.5 Middle East & Africa

3.5 Porter's analysis

3.6 PESTEL analysis

3.7 Price trends

3.7.1 by region

3.7.2 by product type

3.8 Future market trends

3.9 Technology and Innovation landscape

3.9.1 Current technological trends

3.9.2 Emerging technologies

3.10 Patent Landscape

3.11 Trade statistics (HS code) (Note: the trade statistics will be provided for key countries only)

3.11.1 Major importing countries

3.11.2 Major exporting countries

3.12 Sustainability and environmental aspects

3.12.1 Sustainable practices

3.12.2 Waste reduction strategies

3.12.3 Energy efficiency in production

3.12.4 Eco-friendly initiatives

3.13 Carbon footprint consideration



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.2.1 by region

4.2.1.1 North America

4.2.1.2 Europe

4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.2.1.4 LATAM

4.2.1.5 MEA

4.3 Company matrix analysis

4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.5 Competitive positioning matrix

4.6 Key developments

4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions

4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations

4.6.3 New Product Launches

4.6.4 Expansion Plans



Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product Type, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Units)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Vitamin and vitamin-related supplements

5.2.1 Fat-soluble vitamins

5.2.1.1 Vitamin A (retinol/Beta-carotene)

5.2.1.2 Vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol)

5.2.1.3 Vitamin E (tocopherols/tocotrienols)

5.2.1.4 Vitamin K2 (menaquinone)

5.2.2 Water-soluble vitamins

5.2.2.1 Folate/Folic Acid (B9)

5.2.2.2 Vitamin B12 (cobalamin/methylcobalamin)

5.2.2.3 Vitamin B6 (pyridoxine/pyridoxal-5-phosphate)

5.2.2.4 Other B vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B5, B7)

5.3 Mineral and trace element supplements

5.3.1 Essential minerals

5.3.2 Trace elements

5.4 Amino acid and protein-related supplements

5.4.1 Branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs)

5.4.2 Essential amino acids

5.4.3 Non-essential amino acids

5.4.4 Amino acid derivatives

5.5 Fatty acid supplements

5.5.1 Omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids

5.5.2 Other fatty acids

5.6 Antioxidant and phytochemical supplements

5.6.1 Polyphenol-rich extracts

5.6.2 Carotenoids

5.6.3 Specialized antioxidants

5.7 Prebiotic and probiotic supplements

5.7.1 Prebiotic fibers

5.7.2 Probiotic strains

5.8 Specialized metabolomic supplements

5.8.1 Mitochondrial support

5.8.2 Methylation support

5.8.3 Neurotransmitter precursors

5.9 Condition-specific formulations

5.9.1 Metabolic syndrome support

5.9.2 Cardiovascular health

5.9.3 Liver health



Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Personalized/precision nutrition

6.3 Clinical and health applications

6.4 Functional food and nutraceutical development

6.5 Microbiome-targeted applications



Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.1.1 Direct-to-consumer (DTC)

7.1.2 E-commerce websites

7.1.3 Mobile applications

7.1.4 At-home collection kits

7.1.5 Others

7.2 Healthcare and clinical channels

7.2.1 Physicians and clinicians

7.2.2 Registered dietitians

7.2.3 Functional medicine practitioners

7.2.4 Hospital-based labs

7.2.5 Others

7.3 Retail and pharmacy channels

7.3.1 Health food stores

7.3.2 Pharmacies

7.3.3 Supermarkets & hypermarkets

7.3.4 Others

7.4 Professional and b2b channels

7.4.1 Universities and research centers

7.4.2 Government research facilities

7.4.3 Nutraceutical manufacturers

7.4.4 Contract manufacturing organizations

7.4.5 Others

7.5 Digital and technology-enabled channels

7.5.1 Bioinformatics services

7.5.2 Ai-powered platforms

7.5.3 Multi-omics platforms

7.5.4 Others



Company Profiles

Thorne Health

Life Extension

Metagenics

Douglas Laboratories

Designs for Health

Pure Encapsulations

Jarrow Formulas

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories

Sigma-Aldrich (Merck)

NOW Foods

Cayman Chemical

Integrative Therapeutics

XYMOGEN

Ortho Molecular Products

Allergy Research Group

SFI Health (Klaire Labs)

Nutricology

Biotics Research

Vital Nutrients

Protocol for Life Balance

Researched Nutritionals

Apex Energetics

Bioclinic Naturals

Quicksilver Scientific

Seeking Health

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xw5xt6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment