ParaZero Signs Strategic Distribution Agreement, Significantly Expanding Reach into Western European NATO Defense Markets

Kfar Saba, Israel, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the “company” or “ParaZero”), an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry, today announced the signing of a distribution agreement with a leading Western European Distributor (the “Distributor”) specializing in advanced defense systems and force training solutions.

This strategic partnership grants the Distributor exclusive rights to distribute ParaZero’s cutting-edge DefendAir counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) across multiple Western European countries.

The Distributor is a well-established player with extensive experience in distribution, integrating advanced defense systems, and providing specialized training for NATO forces. The Distributor’s deep operational knowledge and its network of branches throughout Western European NATO countries position it as an ideal partner for ParaZero.

By partnering with the Distributor, ParaZero gains a key foothold in NATO-aligned markets, enabling faster deployment of its patented, cost-effective C-UAS technologies to protect critical infrastructure, urban environments, and military operations from unauthorized drone incursions.

“We believe that this distribution agreement represents a pivotal step in scaling our DefendAir solutions across Europe’s defense landscape,” said Ariel Alon, CEO of ParaZero. “The Distributor’s proven track record in advanced systems distribution and NATO tender participation will empower us to potentially serve more customers with reliable, on-the-ground support, which may drive revenue growth while also enhancing regional security against evolving aerial threats.”

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) is an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry. Founded in 2014 by aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero is a recognized leader in advanced drone technologies, supporting commercial, industrial, and governmental operations worldwide. The company’s product portfolio includes SafeAir, an autonomous parachute recovery system designed for aerial safety and regulatory compliance; DefendAir, a counter-UAS net-launching platform for protection against hostile drones in both battlefield and urban environments; and DropAir, a precision aerial delivery system. ParaZero’s mission is to redefine the boundaries of aerial operations with intelligent, mission-ready systems that enhance safety, scalability, and security. For more information, visit https://parazero.com .

