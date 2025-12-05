Dreamland Limited Secures $18 Million Equity Purchase Agreement

HONG KONG, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dreamland Limited (Nasdaq: TDIC) (the “Company” or “Dreamland”), an event management service provider based in Hong Kong, announced that on December 3, 2025, the Company entered into an Equity Purchase Agreement (the “Equity Purchase Agreement”) of $18 Million with Hudson Global Ventures, LLC (the “Investor”).

Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On December 3, 2025, Dreamland entered into the Equity Purchase Agreement with the Investor pursuant to which the Company will have the right, but not the obligation to sell to the Investor, and the Investor will have the obligation to purchase from the Company up to US$18,000,000 worth of the Company’s ordinary shares (the “Put Shares”) at the Company’s sole discretion over the next 24 months, subject to certain conditions precedent and other limitations. Concurrently with the execution of the Equity Purchase Agreement, the Company agreed to issue 736,018 of the Company’s ordinary shares (the “Commitment Shares”) to the Investor as part of the consideration. A copy of the Equity Purchase Agreement is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Form 6-K filed to the U.S. Securities and Futures Commission (the “SEC”) on December 4, 2025.

The foregoing description of the Equity Purchase Agreement is a summary of the material terms of such agreement, and does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Equity Purchase Agreement.

On the same date, the Company also entered into a registration rights agreement (the “Registration Rights Agreement”) with the Investor, pursuant to which the Company agreed to submit to the SEC an initial registration statement on Form F-1 (the registration statement, as amended, the “Registration Statement”) covering the resale of the Commitment Shares and Put Shares, which may have been, or which may from time to time be, issued under the Equity Purchase Agreement for public resale, and to use its reasonable best efforts to cause the Registration Statement to be declared effective by the SEC. A copy of the Registration Rights Agreement is attached as Exhibit 99.2 to the Form 6-K filed to the SEC on December 4, 2025.

The foregoing description of the Registration Rights Agreement is a summary of the material terms of such agreement, and does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Registration Rights Agreement.

The Equity Purchase Agreement and Registration Rights Agreement contain customary representations, warranties and agreements by the Company and customary conditions to the Investor’s obligation to purchase the Put Shares. They are contractual documents that establish and govern the legal relations between the Company and the Investor and are not intended to be a source of factual, business or operational information about the Company for other investors and potential investors of the Company.

About Dreamland Limited

Dreamland Limited is an event management service provider specializing in assisting event organizers in organizing, planning, promoting and managing themed tour walk-through experience events for IP owners of characters in well publicized animated cartoons and/or live action theatrical motion pictures.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, other than statements of historical facts. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations.



